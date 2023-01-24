Veera Simha Reddy Box Office Collection Day 12: Balakrishna's film slows down but maintains pace

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Veera Simha Reddy

Veera Simha Reddy Box Office Collection Day 12: Nandamuri Balakrishna aka Balayya is slowly moving forward to secure its position in the Rs 100 Cr club at the box office. The Telugu movie, which was released on the festive occasion of Pongal and Sankranti has slowed down at the ticket window. However, despite the drop, it has managed to maintain a steady pace. Know al about the film's earnings here:

Veera Simha Reddy Box Report

Veera Simha Reddy opened to a staggering figure of Rs 33 Cr. The numbers are impressive in the post pandemic time. However, on day 2, the numbers dropped drastically. It still managed to earn in double digits in the first extended weekend. However, as the week proceeded, the numbers kept dropping by the day. By the end of the first week of its release, Veera Simha Reddy had minted over Rs 87 Cr. It continued slow but decent earnings in the following days. As per early trade reports, on the 12th day of its release, Balayya's film earned Rs 1 Cr. The total collection of the film now stands at Rs 93 Cr.

About Veera Simha Reddy

Written and directed by Gopichand Malineni, Veera Simha Reddy is touted to be a mass-action drama film. It shows the different aspects of the movie including action, emotions, fights, lengthy monologues and dance numbers. The film revolves around its titular character, a powerful man who is born in Pulicharla, studied in Anantapur, and is now the most-respected, God-like figure of Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh. Apart from action and aggression, the film also shows a strong emotional core.

On the other hand, Shruti Haasan oozed oomph in songs of the film with Nandamuri and also scored with an emotional scene. Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Duniya Vijay appear as the antagonists in the film, which features Lal, Malayalam actress Honey Rose, Chandrika Ravi, Murali Sharma, Naveen Chandra, and others in the supporting roles. Rishi Punjabi has done the cinematography, wherein S Thaman’s background score will definitely give goosebumps to the masses.

Don't miss these:

Oscars 2023 Nominations: 4 Indian films running for noms in Academy Awards; know all about them here

Shah Rukh Khan's hilarious comment on daughter Suhana's pics will leave you in splits

Latest Entertainment News