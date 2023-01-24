Oscars 2023 Nominations: 4 Indian films running for noms in Academy Awards; know all about them here

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Indian films shortlisted for Oscars 2023 noms

Oscar 2023 nominations: Academy Awards 2023 nominations will be extra special for Indians and four titles from the country have been shortlisted this year. It is on Jan 24 that the final nominations will be announced. Riz Ahmed and Allison WIlliams will be turning hosts to announce the 2023 Oscar nominations this year. Know all the details about the films and nomination announcement here:

Oscar 2023 nominations time India

According to an official statement, the event will be aired on Tuesday at 5:30 am PST/8:30am EST. As per Indian Standard Time (IST), the time will be 7:00 pm.

How to watch Academy Awards 2023 online

The presentation for Oscar nominations will be live streamed on Oscar.com, Oscars.org, or on the Academy’s social media channels, including YouTube.

Indian titles shortlisted for nomination in Oscar 2023

India's official entry to the upcoming Oscars "Chhello Show", acclaimed documentary feature "All That Breathes", documentary short "The Elephant Whisperers", and "Naatu Naatu" -- the song from period action blockbuster "RRR" have made it to the 95th Academy Awards shortlist. Know all about these titles here:

Chhello Show

Directed by Pan Nalin, "Chhello Show" (titled "Last Film Show" in English) is a Gujarati-language coming-of-age story of a young boy's love affair with cinema in a village of Saurashtra. Produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur and Dheer Momaya, the movie is part of the international feature film shortlist line-up.

According to the Academy's official website, "Chhello Show" will compete with 14 other films, including "Argentina, 1985" (Argentina), "Decision to Leave" (South Korea), "All Quiet on the Western Front" (Germany), "Close" (Belgium) and "The Blue Caftan" (Morocco).

Naatu Naatu from RRR

The song "Naatu Naatu" from "RRR" has secured a place in the best music (original song) shortlist. This is the third major international nomination for "Naatu Naatu", the popular Telugu song from SS Rajamouli's magnum opus "RRR". The pan-India film follows a pre-independence fictional story woven around two real-life Indian revolutionaries - Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR) - in the 1920s.

At the Oscars, "Naatu Naatu" will face off with 14 other songs, which include "Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)" from "Avatar: The Way of Water", "Lift Me Up" from "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever", "Ciao Papa" from "Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio", "Hold My Hand" from "Top Gun: Maverick", and "Carolina" from "Where the Crawdads Sing".

The track, composed by MM Keeravaani and penned by Kala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj, has won Golden Globe and Critics Choice Award this year.

All That Breathes

Shaunak Sen's celebrated film "All That Breathes", an internationally co-produced Hindi title, is vying for a spot in the top five of the best documentary feature category. The Delhi-based movie follows two siblings, Mohammad Saud and Nadeem Shehzad, who have devoted their lives to rescue and treat injured birds, especially the Black Kites.

"All That Breathes" previously won the World Cinema Grand Jury Prize: Documentary at this year's Sundance Film Festival, a film gala that promotes independent cinema and filmmakers, and earned the Golden Eye award for the best documentary at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival.

Other 14 shortlisted nominees in the category are: "All the Beauty and the Bloodshed", "Bad Axe", "Children of the Mist", "Descendant", "Fire of Love", "Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, a Journey, a Song", "Hidden Letters", "A House Made of Splinters", "The Janes", "Last Flight Home", "Moonage Daydream", "Navalny", "Retrograde", and "The Territory".

The Elephant Whisperers

Kartiki Gonsalves' "The Elephant Whisperers" is a documentary that depicts an unbreakable bond between two abandoned elephants and their caretakers. It is produced by Oscar winner Guneet Monga of "Period. End of Sentence" fame.

To make it to the final five, the Tamil title will have to fight it out with "The Flagmakers", "Nuisance Bear", "Shut Up and Paint", "Angola Do You Hear Us? Voices from a Plantation Prison", "Anastasia", and nine other documentary shorts in the section.

While the nominations for the 95th Academy Awards will be announced on January 24, the Oscars ceremony will be held on March 12, at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles.

