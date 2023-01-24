Shah Rukh Khan's hilarious comment on daughter Suhana's pics will leave you in splits

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shah Rukh Khan with daughter Suhana

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan who is all set to make her debut in acting was in Dubai recently. The budding actress looked gorgeous dressed in a pink mini-dress paired with silver heels. She also treated her Instagram family with some stunning photos from the event. Soon after she posted the photos, fans, friends and family rushed to the comment section to compliment Suhana. However, the best one came from her superstar father SRK.

Trolling her daughter, Shah Rukh dropped a hilarious comment on the post. King Khan wrote under Suhana's pic, "Too elegant baby....so contrary to the pyjamas u wear around the house!!!"

Image Source : INSTAGRAMShah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana

Meanwhile, Suhana posted three pictures on Instagram, oozing charm, grace and glamour. In the first picture, Suhana rocked a halter-neck black gown. In the second frame, Suhana is seen with her mother Gauri Khan and bestie Shanaya Kapoor. Apart from the black dress, Suhana also looks gorgeous in the pink-coloured bodycon dress.

Suhana's besties Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor gave her a shout-out for her gorgeous pictures. The daughter of Chunkey Panday wrote, "Pretty girl suzie." Shanaya Kapoor commented, "My suuuuuuuu." In the last few months, Suhana has become the favourite of the Paparazzi. She is now captured at salons, restaurants and film parties at regular basis.

Suhana will make her debut with Zoya Akhtar's Netflix original 'The Archies'. Apart from Suhana, Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agstya Nanda, Boney Kapoor's younger daughter Khushi Kapoor will step into the world of showbiz with this movie. Suhana's rumoured relationship with Agstya has hit the headlines recently. Time will tell, whether it's a publicity stunt to promote their first film or not.

Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies' for Netflix also stars Yuvraj Menda, Dot, Mihir Ahuja and Vedang Raina.

