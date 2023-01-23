Varisu vs Thunivu Box Office Collection Day 12: Vijay's film mints double than Ajith's Tamil movie

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Vijay's Varisu maintains lead against Ajith's film

Varisu vs Thunivu Box Office Collection Day 12: South cinema is truly ruling the box office. Three out of four big south films -- Varisu, Thunivu, Veera Simha Reddy and Waltair Veerayya -- have crossed Rs 100 Cr mark. And now, Variru is all set to mint Rs 150 Cr nett at the Indian box office. While Tamil film Thunivu has slowed down, Vijay's film Varisu has managed to maintain pace at the ticket window.

Varisu Box Office Report

Vijay's film is performing exceptionally well at the ticket window. After placing itself in the Rs 100 Cr club, the film will cross another milestone of Rs 150 Cr soon. As per early trade reports, on the 12th day of its release, Varisu raked in over Rs 8 cr. With this, the film's total collection has climbed to Rs 149 Cr plus.

Thunivu Box Office Report

Ajith's film, on the other hand, is slowing down. Early estimates suggest, the Tamil movie minted Rs 4 Cr on day 12, which is half of what Varisu earned on the same day. While the film has crossed Rs 100 Cr mark, and the total collection stands at Rs 105 Cr, the film is way behind Varisu. With the collections going down, it will be very difficult for the film to match the collections of Varisu.

About Varisu

Directed by Vamshi Paidipally, "Varisu" is an action thriller scheduled to be released on Pongal day -- January 12, 2023. Rashmika Mandanna plays the female lead opposite Thalapathy Vijay in the movie. The star cast includes Prabhu, Sharathkumar, Shaam, SJ Suriya, Srikanth, Prakash Raj, and Kushbhoo. The music of the movie has been composed by Thaman, the cinematography is by Karthik Palani, and Praveen K.L. is in charge of the editing table.

About Thunivu

'Thunivu' is an action heist film written and directed by H. Vinoth. The movie has Malayalam 'Lady Superstar' Manju Warrier playing a major role as the crime partner of Ajith's character. The duo has done some high-voltage action scenes in the movie. It also stars Samuthirakani and Pavani Reddy with John Kokken, Mamathi Chari, Ajay, Veera and Bagavathi Perumal in supporting roles.

