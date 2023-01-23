Inside KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty's Sangeet: Suniel Shetty hosts night full of dance, food & love | PICS, VIDEOS

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul pre-wedding festivities have begun

Inside KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty's Sangeet: Suniel Shetty hosted celebrities for KL Rahul and Athiya's pre-wedding festivities. Sunday night saw a number of celebrities lining up for the sangeet ceremony. Photos from the venue show the decked-up house of the actor with golden lights glimmering from a distance. Also, upbeat songs like Besharam Rang among many others were heard playing from a distance. Not just this, but a number of chefs were also seen busy preparing for the grand feast. Also, as per reports, Suniel's wife Mana Shetty and Athiya's brother Ahan Shetty gave a stunning performance at the festivities.

Suniel Shetty's Khandala household was all lit up and many guests were spotted wearing traditional clothes and dancing, celebrating the couple. Photos and videos of the venue have gone viral on social media. Take a look at inside pics and videos from Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul's pre-wedding ceremony:

Neither cricketer KL Rahul, nor Athiya Shetty announced the news of their wedding officially. However, on Sunday afternoon, Suneil Shetty interacted with the paparazzi stationed outside his farmhouse and made a promise to them. As the paparazzi congratulated the 'Dhadhkan' actor, he had a small interaction with them and promised that he would get his kids - Athiya and Rahul, along with the entire family for the official pictures.

He said, "Main kal leke aata hoon bachhon ko." The actor then continued, "Aapne jo pyaar dikhaya uske liye bohot bohot thank you." This was the first official confirmation of the wedding from the family. The wedding is speculated to happen at the Shetty farmhouse in Khandala and, as per reports, it will be an intimate affair.

KL Rahul and Athiya have been dating for a while now and the actress was also seen with the cricketer on a few tours of Team India. Athiya is the daughter of Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty. The lovebirds made their relationship official the previous year as the Indian cricketer wished his ladylove on her birthday with a cute social media post featuring Athiya and himself.

-- with agency inputs

