Mohanlal and Chiranjeevi bond at the 'Class of 80s' reunion party. See pic

Chiranjeevi hosted this year's 'Class of 80s' reunion party for the southern actors who started their career in the 80s. The party was attended by Mohanlal, Bagarajuna and Venkatesh Duggubati and others.

New Delhi Updated on: November 25, 2019 12:47 IST
chiranjeevi mohanlal

Chiranjeevi hosted 'Class of 80s' reunion party in Hyderabad

Mohanlal and Chiranjeevi are undoubtedly the biggest stars from the southern film Industry. The two enjoy a great fanbase not just in southern India but across the other parts of the country. Mohanlal shared a picture with Chiranjeevi from the 10th edition of the annual  'Class of 80s' reunion of south actors who started working in the 1980s. The reunion party was hosted by Chiranjeevi in Hyderabad this weekend. The party was a star-studded affair and was attended by names like Nagarjuna, Venkatesh  Duggubati, Poonam Dhillon, Jayasudha, and Jackie Shroff

Sharing the picture on his Instagram, Mohan Lal wrote, "With my amazing friend Chiranjeevi."

Actor Radhika Sarath Kumar shared pictures of the party on her Twitter handle. Have a look:

On the work front, the superstars are in no mood slow down and are giving the young actors a run for their money. Chiranjeevi was last seen in the Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy which released recently. Produced by Chiranjeevi's son and actor Ram Charan the film also starred Amitabh Bachchan, Anushka Shetty, Tamanna Bhatia. The film performed did well at the box office and was a super hit. Mohanlal is currently busy with the shoot of his upcoming Malayalam film Big Brother. The actor was last seen in Tamil film Kappam.

