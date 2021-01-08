'Happy Birthday Rocky Bhai' trends as actor Yash celebrates his 35th birthday, unveils KGF Chapter 2 teaser

Image Source : TWITTER/@VISHNUVPMSINGER 'Happy Birthday Rocky Bhai' trends as KGF 2 actor Yash celebrates his 35th birthday

KGF: Chapter 2 actor Yash is celebrating his 35th birthday today. There is no denying that he is one of the most loved South Indian actors and enjoys huge popularity. While fans were already excited for the actor's birthday, he added to their excitement by releasing the teaser of KGF 2, starring him as Rocky Bhai. Soon after, "Happy Birthday Rocky Bhai" started trending on Twitter. The video shows actor Yash in his uber-cool avatar fighting those who come in his way.

KGF: Chapter 2 teaser also gives a glimpse into the characters of Raveena Tandon as Ramika Sen and Sanjay Dutt as the ultimate villain- Adheera. Watch the teaser here-

Actor Yash's fans have already flooded the internet with warm birthday wishes and love. One Twitter user wrote, "Wishing You A Very very Happy Birthday our hero. Hope your This Year is going very healthy And Very Successful." Prasad V Potluri tweeted, "To an inspiring person, admirable journey, an epitome of self made success, Happy Birthday dearest @TheNameIsYash Party popper... May you reach unprecedented heights and glory with all your hard work and determination"

Check out the tweets here-

To an inspiring person, admirable journey, an epitome of self made success, Happy Birthday dearest @TheNameIsYash 🎉

May you reach unprecedented heights and glory with all your hard work and determination 🙏#HappyBirthdayRockyBhai pic.twitter.com/CSEH4G6UpW — PVP (@PrasadVPotluri) January 8, 2021

ಜನಮ್ ದಿನ ಶುಭಾಶಯಗಳು 🙏❤️ KGF chapter 2 and @TheNameIsYash's bday on same day... Omg!; What else we would ask for 😍 #HappyBirthDayRockyBhai 🎉 pic.twitter.com/Dqn2lrrH31 — पलक तिवारी (@PalakTiwari_) January 8, 2021

First Ever Indian Cinema Teaser Reaches 2MLikes In 10Hours 31 Mins And Its The Highest 🔥❤️



Proud To Be An A " YashFan "#HappyBirthdayYash #HappyBirthdayRockyBhai



Teaser :- https://t.co/FGmP5vk0YJ



#KGFChapter2Teaser #KGFChapter2 @TheNameIsYash pic.twitter.com/RvEoZFe83y — Being Yash™ (@BeingNimmaYash) January 8, 2021

Wishing You A Very very Happy Birthday our hero. Hope your This Year is going very healthy And Very Successful. @TheNameIsYash #HappyBirthDayRockyBhai pic.twitter.com/g6AlZc43D9 — Unique Boy (@Uniqueboy1011) January 8, 2021

Many many happy returns of the day to one of the most Vercetile and talented superstar in industry..😍😍❤😙@TheNameIsYash #HappyBirthdayRockyBhai

"Powerful people make places powerful"....💥❤❤💪 pic.twitter.com/Fq0Brehazg — Thiyagarajan A (@Er_Thiyagarajan) January 8, 2021

Today is the super birthday of Superstar Yash!!!!!🔥🤙

Can't wait more for the #KGFChapter2Teaser!!!🥺❤@TheNameIsYash a.k.a. Rocky bhai ko janmdin ki hardik shubhkamna!!!💫



Salaam Rocky Bhai...!!!!🙋🏻‍♂️ #HappyBirthDayRockyBhai 🎉 pic.twitter.com/3rWTlYn8iG pic.twitter.com/fkyljKKZSB — Aslam Patel (@AslamPatel0192) January 8, 2021

Many many happy returns of the day to one of the most Vercetile and talented superstar in industry..... 🎉💐@TheNameIsYash #HappyBirthdayRockyBhai pic.twitter.com/XpiBaQ9hIf — Girish Patel 🇮🇳™ (@patelsaab001) January 8, 2021

Production of KGF: Chapter 2 was affected due to the coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown in March. The work on the sequel resumed in August, with actors Prakash Raj and Malavika Avinash joining the team. KGF follows the story of Rocky (Yash) who rises from poverty to become the king of a gold mine. The sequel also stars Srinidhi Shetty.

Nothing short of a crazy, exhausting and fulfilling shoot🎥 The best team hands down!!!!@duttsanjay sir a true warrior in real life ⚔ @TheNameIsYash a treat to work with as always🔥

An end to the climax shoot👏Cant wait for the world to see #KGFChapter2 only on the big screen🙏 pic.twitter.com/7EZSAnWehY — Prashanth Neel (@prashanth_neel) December 20, 2020

The movie is produced by Vijay Kiragandur, brought by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment, Hombale Films and AA films.