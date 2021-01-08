'Happy Birthday Rocky Bhai' trends as actor Yash celebrates his 35th birthday, unveils KGF Chapter 2 teaser

Friday, January 08, 2021
     
KGF: Chapter 2 actor Yash is celebrating his 35th birthday today. His fans have flooded the internet with warm birthday wishes and love; and have been already swooning over his uber-cool avatar as Rocky Bhai in KGF: Chapter 2 teaser. have you watch the teaser yet?

New Delhi Published on: January 08, 2021 9:02 IST
KGF: Chapter 2 actor Yash is celebrating his 35th birthday today. There is no denying that he is one of the most loved South Indian actors and enjoys huge popularity. While fans were already excited for the actor's birthday, he added to their excitement by releasing the teaser of KGF 2, starring him as Rocky Bhai. Soon after, "Happy Birthday Rocky Bhai" started trending on Twitter. The video shows actor Yash in his uber-cool avatar fighting those who come in his way. 

KGF: Chapter 2 teaser also gives a glimpse into the characters of Raveena Tandon as Ramika Sen and Sanjay Dutt as the ultimate villain- Adheera. Watch the teaser here-

Also Read | KGF: Chapter 2 Teaser Review | Yash's jaw-dropping birthday surprise to fans, Sanjay Dutt shines as Adheera

Actor Yash's fans have already flooded the internet with warm birthday wishes and love. One Twitter user wrote, "Wishing You A Very very Happy Birthday our hero. Hope your This Year is going very healthy And Very Successful." Prasad V Potluri tweeted, "To an inspiring person, admirable journey, an epitome of self made success, Happy Birthday dearest @TheNameIsYash Party popper... May you reach unprecedented heights and glory with all your hard work and determination"

Check out the tweets here-

Production of KGF: Chapter 2 was affected due to the coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown in March. The work on the sequel resumed in August, with actors Prakash Raj and Malavika Avinash joining the team. KGF follows the story of Rocky (Yash) who rises from poverty to become the king of a gold mine. The sequel also stars Srinidhi Shetty.

The movie is produced by Vijay Kiragandur, brought by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment, Hombale Films and AA films.

