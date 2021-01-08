KGF: Chapter 2 Teaser | Yash's jaw-dropping birthday surprise to fans, Sanjay Dutt shines as Adheera

Image Source : TWITTER/@RAKKICINEMAS Yash's jaw-dropping birthday surprise to fans as KGF: Chapter 2 teaser releases early

Finally, the teaser of the most-awaited film KGF: Chapter 2 has hit the internet and how. On the occasion of actor Yash's birthday on January 8th, the makers of the film were supposed to release the teaser video on the second installment of the KGF franchise but the birthday surprise came in early. On Thursday evening, the teaser was released on social media and instantly went viral. Showing glimpses of the power-packed persona Rocky aka Yash has already left his fans swooning. On the other hand, Sanjay Dutt as Adheera also has an ever-lasting impact in the teaser.

Sharing the teaser video, Sanjay Dutt tweeted, "The love that you all have shown for #Adheera till now has been overwhelming." Yash also took to Twitter and announced that the teaser of Kgf: Chapter 2 has been released. He also shared a video on social media sharing with fans the reason behind unveiling the teaser before the scheduled date and time.

Watch KGF: Chapter 2 teaser here-

Other than Yash and Sanjay Dutt, the teaser also gives a glimpse of Raveena Tandon's characters. Talking about her role, the actress had earlier said, "Ramika Sen is quite complex, but very powerful at the same time, and has got shades of grey. You cannot predict the movement of my character."

Talking about Adheera played by Sanjay Dutt, the actor had to undergo complete transformation for his look on the big screen. "Adheera is one of the craziest characters I have played so far. He is fearless, powerful and ruthless. There was a lot of physical prep required to become Adheera, about one and a half hours to do the make-up to get the look and a lot of prep mentally to get into the skin of the character. The character required a lot from me in terms of these attributes," said Dutt.

Production of KGF: Chapter 2 was affected due to the coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown in March. The work on the sequel resumed in August, with actors Prakash Raj and Malavika Avinash joining the team. KGF follows the story of Rocky (Yash) who rises from poverty to become the king of a gold mine. The sequel also stars Srinidhi Shetty.

Nothing short of a crazy, exhausting and fulfilling shoot🎥 The best team hands down!!!!@duttsanjay sir a true warrior in real life ⚔ @TheNameIsYash a treat to work with as always🔥

An end to the climax shoot👏Cant wait for the world to see #KGFChapter2 only on the big screen🙏 pic.twitter.com/7EZSAnWehY — Prashanth Neel (@prashanth_neel) December 20, 2020

The movie is produced by Vijay Kiragandur, brought by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment, Hombale Films and AA films.