Cobra Box Office Collection: Chiyaan Vikram's film has no momentum at the ticket window

Cobra Box Office Collection: Chiyaan Vikram's film was expected to take the box office by storm just like other South Indian films like RRR, KGF 2, Sita Ramam and more. However, the film had a rocky start and henceforth the numbers have only been low. The film couldn't even muster to open to double digits on its opening day in Tamil Nadu.

Cobra Box Office Report

Trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan took to Twitter to share the four days collection of Cobra in Tamil Nadu saying, "the film failed to gain big momentum." He shared day wise figures of the film too. "#Cobra TN Box Office.. Day 1 - ₹ 9.28 cr.. Day 2 - ₹ 2.56 cr.. Day 3 - ₹ 1.83 cr.. Day 4 - ₹ 3.95 cr.. Total - ₹ 17.62 cr.. Despite Saturday the film failed to gain big momentum. #ChiyaanVikram," he wrote on the micro-blogging site.

About Cobra

Action entertainer, Cobra has Vikram playing a genius who is extremely good with numbers. He is someone who can find a solution mathematically to every problem. The actor plays the titular character of Cobra in the Tamil film and his real name is 'Mathie', a maths teacher.

Cobra has two skills apart from his mathematical prowess. One, he is a master of disguise and two, he is an exceptional fighter. Vikram is seen sporting at least seven different looks in this film including a Chinese old man and a rock band musician.

The other important aspect of the film is that cricketer Irfan Pathan, who made his debut as an actor in Tamil cinema with this film, plays an investigating officer hot on the heels of the 'Cobra'.

The film features Srinidhi Shetty as the female lead. The film has cinematography by Harish Kannan and music by A R Rahman.

