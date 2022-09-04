Cobra Box Office collection Day 4: Chiyaan Vikram's film fails to bring audience to theaters

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/CHIYAAN Cobra poster featuring Chiyaan Vikram

Cobra Box Office collection Day 4: Chiyaan Vikram's film created much hype before its theatrical release. However, after it hit the theaters, the film failed to make an impact. Directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu, the action thriller 'Cobra', featuring Chiyaan Vikram in the lead was released amidst much fanfare on 31 August 2022. After four days, the film has not been able to earn even Rs 15 cr.

Cobra Box Office Report

Trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan took to Twitter to share the three days collection of Cobra in Tamil Nadu saying "only a miracle could save the film". "#Cobra TN Box Office. Showing NO signs of growth. Day 1 - ₹ 9.28 cr.. Day 2 - ₹ 2.56 cr.. Day 3 - ₹ 1.83 cr.. Total - ₹ 13.67 cr .. Only a miracle can save the film."

Related | Cobra Box Office Collection Day 3: Another dull day for Chiyaan Vikram starrer

Related | Cobra Box Office Collection Day 2: After excellent opening, Chiyaan Vikram's film sees a major drop

Related | Cobra Box Office Collection Day 1: Chiyaan Vikram's film registers excellent opening in Tamil Nadu

About Cobra

The action entertainer has Vikram playing a genius who breathes numbers every single second of his life and who can find a solution mathematically to every problem. Vikram plays the titular character of Cobra in the film and his real name is 'Mathie', a maths teacher.

Cobra has two skills apart from his mathematical prowess. One, he is a master of disguise and two, he is an exceptional fighter. Vikram is seen sporting at least seven different looks in this film including a Chinese old man and a rock band musician.

The other important aspect of the film is that cricketer Irfan Pathan, who made his debut as an actor in Tamil cinema with this film, plays an investigating officer hot on the heels of the 'Cobra'.

The film features Srinidhi Shetty as the female lead. The film has cinematography by Harish Kannan and music by A R Rahman.

Latest Entertainment News