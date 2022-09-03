Cobra Box Office Collection Day 3: Another dull day for Chiyaan Vikram starrer

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@264VISHNU Cobra Box Office Collection

Cobra Box Office Collection Day 3: After a big opening day, Chiyaan Vikram's latest film crashed heavily on day 2. The film hit the big screens on August 31. Helmed by R Ajay Gnanamuthu, Cobra received negative reviews from critics and audiences. As a result, the two days running total of the film is around Rs 24 crores. Well, Friday (Day 3) also ended on a dull note.

Cobra Box Office Collection Report

According to trade analysts, the film was the fourth biggest opener in Tamil Nadu while Valimai, Beast, and Vikram are occupying the first three positions in the same order. However, after the biggest opening, the film continues to witness major drops.

Trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan said, "Yet another DULL day for #Cobra. Bookings and Occupancy are very less than yesterday. The LOWEST 1st week Friday of the year.

The movie, which was long-awaited by the fans, seems to turn into a 'disaster'. On September 1, the film is estimated to have earned just Rs 5.50 crore. Vijayabalan updated, "#Cobra had a steep drop of 80% today. Heading towards a DISASTER." The film also performed drastically low in US markets. ALSO READ: Liger Box Office Collection: Vijay Deverakonda-Ananya Panday starrer's first week ends on dull note

About Cobra

Cobra is an action thriller flick directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu. Vikram plays the role of Madhi, a mathematical genius moonlighting as an assassin. He has as many as six elaborate get-ups in the film as he is filmed across various locations like Scotland, France, London and Kolkata. In between impressing the people with his grip over mathematics, Madhi is also killing people in multiple countries. Madhi meets his nemesis in an Interpol officer Roshi, played by Roshan Mathew. What follows when Madhi and Rishi come face to face will be seen in Cobra.



In addition to Vikram, Cobra features an ensemble cast including KGF's Srinidhi Shetty, former cricketer Irfan Pathan, who is making his debut, Miya George, Roshan Mathew, Sarjano Khalid, Padmapriya Janakiraman, Kaniha, Mirnalini Ravi, Meenakshi Govindarajan and KS Ravikumar. Produced by SS Lalit Kumar, the film had music scored by AR Rahman.

