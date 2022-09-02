Cobra Box Office Collection Day 2: After excellent opening, Chiyaan Vikram's film sees a major drop

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@JOEMICHAELJOHN Cobra Box Office Collection

Cobra Box Office Collection Day 2: Chiyaan Vikram's latest film hit the big screens on August 31. Helmed by R Ajay Gnanamuthu, Cobra received negative reviews from critics and audiences. As a result, the film saw a major drop in its second-day collections. According to trade reports, the Tamil-language action thriller managed to rake in around Rs 5.50 crore, which is way too times lesser than what it earned on its opening day. Reportedly, the Vikram starrer made a gross of Rs 13.8 crore on its Day 1.

Cobra Box Office Collection Report

The movie, which was long-awaited by the fans, seems to turn into a 'disaster'. After registering an excellent opening, the film saw a big drop in collections. On September 1, the film is estimated to have earned just Rs 5.50 crore. Trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan said, "#Cobra had a steep drop of 80% today. Heading towards a DISASTER." The film also performed drastically low in US markets.

Cobra sees Vikram in various action avatar which was a guaranteed treat for the moviegoers. The film made a box office collection of Rs 11.7 crore in Tamil Nadu on the opening day and Rs 1.5 crore in Kerala. Not just this, the film is also performing well in Malaysia. ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar starrer 'Cuttputlli' OUT, actor says 'kabhi kabhi killer ki tarah sochna padta hai'

About Cobra

Cobra is an action thriller flick directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu. Vikram plays the role of Madhi, a mathematical genius moonlighting as an assassin. He has as many as six elaborate get-ups in the film as he is filmed across various locations like Scotland, France, London and Kolkata. In between impressing the people with his grip over mathematics, Madhi is also killing people in multiple countries. Madhi meets his nemesis in an Interpol officer Roshi, played by Roshan Mathew. What follows when Madhi and Rishi come face to face will be seen in Cobra. ALSO READ: Liger box office collection Day 7: Vijay Deverakonda-Ananya Panday starrer is a disaster!

In addition to Vikram, Cobra features an ensemble cast including KGF's Srinidhi Shetty, former cricketer Irfan Pathan, who is making his debut, Miya George, Roshan Mathew, Sarjano Khalid, Padmapriya Janakiraman, Kaniha, Mirnalini Ravi, Meenakshi Govindarajan and KS Ravikumar. Produced by SS Lalit Kumar, the film had music scored by AR Rahman.

