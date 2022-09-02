Akshay Kumar starrer 'Cuttputlli' OUT, actor says 'kabhi kabhi killer ki tarah sochna padta hai'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/AKSHAY KUMAR Akshay Kumar

Cuttputlli: Akshay Kumar is in the 'no-stopping' zone. A little over a week after Raksha Bandhan released in theaters, Akshay has brought forth another film. This time, it's a cop thriller. Ditching the big screens, Akshay's new film 'Cuttputlli' released on Disney + Hotstar. Sharing the update, Akshay took to Instagram and dropped a poster of his starrer which also features Rakul Preet Singh in a pivotal role.

"Kabhi kabhi killer ko pakadne ke lie, killer ki tarah sochna padta hai. Get into the mind of Kasauli's serial killer along with me in Cuttputlli, now streaming only on Disney + Hotstar," he captioned the post.

Sargun Mehta heaps praise on Akshay Kumar

Popular actress Sargun Mehta, who is set to make her Bollywood debut with the suspense thriller recently shared her experience of working with Akshay Kumar in Cuttputlli.

Mehta, who will be seen playing a cop in the film, said, "He (Akshay) makes his co-actors feel so comfortable and you know Akshay Kumar is very easy to work with. Once you're on set it doesn't feel like Oh my God it's Akshay Kumar, he just makes you feel like any other co-actor." ALSO READ: OTT Movies and Web Shows Releasing This Weekend (Sept 2): Cuttputlli, Rings of Power and more

"He knows what to say and not to intimidate the other person and he gives you a free hand at improvising or doing as many takes as you want to. He makes sure that we all have dinner together, the entire cast so that there's like a good bond and on the next day on set it doesn't seem like .. Oh my God whom am I working with," she added.

About Cuttputlli

In the movie, Akshay plays the role of Arjan Sethi, the dutiful sub-inspector who took an oath to keep the people of Kasauli safe. However, fate has other plans as the killer strikes from the shadows of terror, leaving behind no trace of evidence, except a body. ALSO READ: Aamir Khan Productions apologises after Laal Singh Chaddha disappoints viewers, fans ask if account is hacked

The film's plot follows the small-town cop in his pursuit of the person behind serial killings plaguing Kasauli. Intrigued by the recurring pattern of the murders, Sethi embarks on a thrilling roller coaster ride where he seeks to find the link between the murders and the face behind them.

Speaking about the film, Akshay had earlier said, "Set once upon a time in Kasauli amidst the backdrop of nature's beauty, the film unveils incidents of ugly killings. It's filled with enthralling twists and turns. I play an underdog investigation officer, Arjan Sethi who is on a trail to catch the psychopath killer whose motives are unpredictable and unclear. Here, revenge is an illusion and the last act of the movie is unthinkable and will take you by total surprise - and that's what makes it unique!!"

Produced by Vashu Bhagnani and Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Pooja Entertainment, the film has been directed by Ranjit M Tewari. Also featuring Sargun Mehta and Chandrachur Singh, 'Cuttputli' unmasks the killer and decodes the mystery using Arjan's skills to understand the psyche of the murderer.