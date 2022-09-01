OTT Movies and Web Shows Releasing This Weekend (Sept 2): Cuttputlli, Rings of Power and more

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE OTT Movies and Web Shows Releasing This Weekend

OTT Movies and Web Shows Releasing This Weekend (Sept 2): The first week of September has an interesting lineup of movies and web shows on various OTT platforms including Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, Voot Select, Zee5 and others. While The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will quench your thirst for fantasy and adventure, Akshay Kumar starrer Cuttputlli will provide you with action and thrill. So grab your popcorn to binge-watch exciting movies and shows on OTT this weekend.

Cuttputlli

In Cuttputlli, Akshay Kumar plays Arjan Sethi, a dutiful sub-inspector who took an oath to keep the people of Kasauli safe. Produced by Vashu Bhagnani and Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Pooja Entertainment and directed by Ranjit M Tewari, 'Cuttputli' unmasks the killer and decodes the mystery using Arjan's skills to understand the psyche of the murderer.

OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Release Date – September 2, 2022

Directed by: Ranjit M Tewari

Language: Hindi

Lord Of The Rings: Rings Of Power

The final show marking the list is the series adaptation of the legendary trilogy 'Lord Of The Rings'. Titled 'Lord Of The Rings: Rings Of Power', the series brings to screen the heroic legends of the fabled Second Age of Middle-Earth's history.

The epic drama is set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien's 'The Hobbit' and 'The Lord of the Rings' books, and promises to take the viewers back to an era in which kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin with unlikely heroes being tested.

One of the greatest villains, which came out of Tolkien's ink, will threaten to cover all the world in darkness. The starcast of the series was recently in Mumbai where they soaked in the colours of the city which is known for its heritage and hustle culture. 'Lord Of The Rings: Rings Of Power' will be released in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada, with new episodes dropping in every week.

OTT Platform: Prime Video

Release Date – September 2, 2022

Directed by: JA Bayona

Language: English

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives Season 2

The show, which is said to be inspired by the hit international series 'The Real Housewives', takes into account the personal and professional lives of Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavna Pandey and Seema Khan, wives of Bollywood actors Samir Soni, Sanjay Kapoor, Chunky Panday and Sohail Khan, respectively.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release Date – September 2, 2022

Directed by: Karan Johar

Language: Hindi

Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2

'Khuda Haafiz: Chapter 2 - Agni Pariksha' is an action-thriller film and a sequel to the 2020 film 'Khuda Haafiz'. The film is written and directed by Faruk Kabir and produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, Sneha Bimal Parekh and Ram Mirchandani under the banner of Panorama Studios. The film was released in theatres on July 8 and is not premiering on OTT.

OTT Platform: Zee5

Release Date – September 2, 2022

Directed by: Faruk Kabir

Language: Hindi

Vikrant Rona

Vikrant Rona was one of the most talked about films this year ever since the launch of its trailer. It was released in cinemas on July 28 in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi. Starring Kichcha Sudeep, the film have its worldwide digital premiere on the streaming platform ZEE5 on September 2.

OTT Platform: Zee5

Release Date – September 2, 2022

Directed by: Anup Bhandari

Language: Kannada

What are you planning to watch this weekend?

DON'T MISS

Jungkook's hand tattoos show his love for BTS members. Know their hidden meaning

Hyderabad Swiggy customer demands 'Don’t want a Muslim delivery person'; angry netizens react

Latest Web Series News