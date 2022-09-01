Aamir Khan Productions apologises after Laal Singh Chaddha disappoints viewers, fans ask if account is hacked

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Laal Singh Chaddha

Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha update: An apology video appeared on Aamir Khan Productions handle, days after actor's recently released film Laal Singh Chaddha fails to impress the audience. Breaking his silence for the first time over's film's bad box office performance, Aamir’s production house released an audio clip that begins with 'Michhami Dukkadam' which roughly translates to 'may all my improper actions be inconsequential'.

In the clip, a voice was heard saying "Hum sab insaan hai, aur galityan insaan se hoti hai. Kabhi bol se, kabhi harkaton mein, kabhi mazak mein….Agar maine kissi tarah se aapka dil dukhaya hai, toh…man vachan, kaaya se sama mangte ho (All of us are human beings and we only make mistakes. Sometimes through our words and sometimes by our actions, at times we do it without knowing and at times when we are angry. If I have hurt your feelings in any way ever then I ask for your forgiveness with my heart)" The voice is not that of the actor.

Aamir Khan has time and again trended on Twitter for his past controversial remark. Netizens trolled him on the micro-blogging site and went one step ahead by making the hashtag #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha go viral. The actor was in the national capital recently where he addressed the 'Boycott' trend on Twitter and responded by saying, "If I have hurt anyone by any means, I regret it. I don't want to hurt anyone. If someone doesn't want to watch the film, I'd respect their sentiment. I'd, however, love for people to go watch the movie because it's our labour of love. A lot of people have worked hard on this film, and I hope people like it," added Aamir.

Well, the film recently landed itself into troubled waters again. A complaint has been filed in the court of commissioner for persons with disabilities against movies Laal Singh Chadha and Shabash Mithu for allegedly ridiculing the differently abled. ALSO READ: Amitabh Bachchan resumes work after testing Covid negative

Helmed by Advait Chandan, LSD is the official remake of the Tom Hanks-starrer Hollywood classic “Forrest Gump” (1994). The movie also features Mona Singh, Naga Chaitanya and Manav Vij in pivotal roles. Superstar Shah Rukh Khan and veteran actor Kamini Kaushal have guest appearances. ALSO READ: Cobra Box Office Collection Day 1: Chiyaan Vikram's film registers excellent opening in Tamil Nadu

The Hindi adaptation revolves around the life of slow-witted but kind-hearted man Laal (Khan) as he narrates the important events of his life, which coincide with the many iconic events from Indian history. Apart from Hindi, the film was released in Tamil and Telugu.

