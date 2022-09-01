Amitabh Bachchan resumes work after testing Covid negative

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan has tested COVID negative! The actor has finally returned to work after spending nine days in isolation. Informing his fans about the same, Big B took to his blog and shared the latest update about resuming the work on Thursday morning. He wrote "Back at work .. your prayers (folded hands emojis) gratitude .. negative last night .. and 9 days isolation over .. mandatory is 7 days .. My love as ever to all .. you are kind and concerned throughout .. the family Ef so full of care .. .. have only my folded hands for you."

The 79-year-old actor had tested positive for the coronavirus for the second time. Amitabh, who is currently hosting the 14th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati, had earlier in one of his social media posts, said, "The sudden issues of the work front and their adjustments if at all they can be, of how to catch up with lost time, especially in the matter of the TV programme which as we are well aware, takes an immense amount of time and energy to coordinate and set up." ALSO READ: Karan Johar in shock after Tiger Shroff says Rekha played Amitabh Bachchan's mother in a film

Big B reveals cleaning his own bathroom, making bed as he quarantines

In a long blog post, Big B mentioned that he was taking care of himself and doing all chores during his covid isolation period. From cleaning his own bathroom to preparing his own bed and tea, he has been managing everything on his own. He also shared that he is currently feeling stable.

"... and no where is this more prominent and in execution than the times of ‘isolation’ for the dread of the ViD 19 , or to be more precise , its prevailing variant .. suddenly the exercise of making your own bed, cleaning your bath and toilet , wiping the floor, switching on the required plugs and switches , making your own snack and drink ( tea and the coffee) , folding and setting up the cupboard with your clothing , responding personally to calls and mobile responses , drafting your own letters .. and submitting yourself to the medication prescription by the doctors without the assist of a nursing staff .. ALL .. is what life in these times is made of .. And it is the most enjoyable and satisfying experience of them all .. The diminishing on the reliance of your staff .. and more importantly the realisation, as I have submitted many times before, what your staff go through during an entire day .. gaining thereby the respect that should be theirs .." Senior Bachchan wrote.

For the unversed, In July 2020, Big B tested covid positive for the first time. At that time, he was hospitalised for about three weeks. Not just him, his son and actor Abhishek Bachchan along with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and granddaughter Aradhya also tested positive for the virus.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan performs Ganesh aarti at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home | Video

Amitabh Bachchan's Upcoming projects

On the work front, he currently hosts the 14th season of the popular quiz reality TV show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC). In terms of films, he has Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, Goodbye and Uunchai.

Latest Entertainment News