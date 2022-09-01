Salman Khan performs Ganesh aarti at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home | Video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SALMAN KHAN Salman Khan performs Ganesh aarti

Salman Khan attended the Ganpati Puja at his sister Arpita Khan's residence as she welcomed Bappa at her home on the first day of Ganesh Chaturthi. Arpita hosted a slew of celebrities at her home for the auspicious occasion of the Ganesh festival and many stars arrived for the darshan on August 31. Apart from him, the auspicious festival was attended by Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Sohail Khan, Helen, Genelia Deshmukh, Riteish Deshmukh, and others.

Salman Khan's post

The Bollywood superstar took to Instagram and shared the inside video of the Ganpati puja at Arpita and Aayush Sharma's house. In the clip, Salman is seen performing aarti, followed by his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma and sister Arpita who go on to perform the Ganesh aarti. Riteish Deshmukh too performed the aarti and offered prayers to the Lord. While sharing the video on Instagram, he wrote, "Ganpati Bappa Morya!".

For the special occasion, Salman arrived at Arpita's residence wearing a white shirt and denim. Salman's siblings Sohail, Arbaaz and Alvira and their mother Salma were also seen at Arpita's residence. ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Salman Khan attend Arpita and Aayush Sharma's Ganpati celebrations | PICS

Salman Khan's Upcoming Projects

Salman Khan films have turned out to be a festival in itself with celebrations across the country. He is termed the Sultan of Box Office and King of Single Screens, credited with single-handedly reviving the culture of mass cinema in the last decade. The actor, who was last seen in Antim: The Final Truth, co-starring Aayush Sharma, Mahima Makwana, and Jisshu Sengupta, will return to the big screen with Kisi Ka Bhai.. Kisi Ki Jaan. Set to release later this year in December, the film is loaded with action, comedy and drama.

Recently Salman along with actress Pooja Hegde headed to Ladakh, to shoot the next schedule of their upcoming family entertainer film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, now titled Bhaijaan. Helmed by Farhad Samji and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film will also star Shehnaaz Gill and Raghav Juyal. ALSO READ: Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna starrer 'Pushpa: The Rise' screened at Moscow Film Fest

Apart from this, the actor also has Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in the lead. Directed by Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 will release on April 21, 2023. Reportedly, Salman will be having a special guest appearance role in Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming thriller film Pathaan. He will be also seen in Sajid Nadiadwala's upcoming film 'Kick 2' alongside Jacqueline Fernandez.

