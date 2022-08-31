Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Riteish-Genelia attend Arpita and Aayush Sharma's Ganpati celebrations | PICS

Follow us on Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Celebs at Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma's home for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal arrived at the residence of Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma for Ganpati darshan as the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi began on August 31. Salman Khan's sister Arpita hosted a slew of celebrities at her home for the auspicious occasion of the Ganesh festival and many stars arrived at the gathering to pray to the Lord for good health and wealth. Others who arrived at Arpita and Aayush's home were celebrity couple Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh, who attended with their two kids, Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan, Helen and many more.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal arrive in traditional clothing

Star celebrity couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal made a beautiful couple dressed in traditional Indian clothing. Katrina looked mesmerising in a yellow sharara and Vicky complemented her in a golden-yellow kurta and white pyjama. 'VicKat' surely stole the thunder at Arpita and Aayush Sharma's Ganpati celebrations. They also made a starry presence at the Filmfare Awards ceremony in Mumbai on Tuesday night and now, to the fans' delight, came together on the festive occasion.

Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANIKatrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal at Arpita and Aayush Sharma's Ganpati celebrations

Celebs attend Arpita and Aayush Sharma's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma's Ganpati celebrations are a tradition each year. Bollywood celebrities grace their home on the festive occasion and 2022 was no different. Apart from Vicky and Katrina, others who made their presence at Arpita and Aayush Sharma's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations were family members Arbaaz khan, Sohail Khan and Helen. Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh arrived with their kids Rahyl and Riaan. Katrina's younger sister Isabelle Kaif, celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala, filmmaker Kabir Khan with wife Mini Mathur and many more also came.

Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANIRiteish Deshmukh with wife and kids at Arpita and Aayush Sharma's Ganpati celebrations

Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANIYasmin Karachiwala at Arpita and Aayush Sharma's Ganpati celebrations

Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANIDirector Kabir Khan and Mini Mathur at Arpita and Aayush Sharma's Ganpati celebrations

Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANIArpita Khan's brother Sohail Khan at her residence for Ganpati darshan

Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANIKatrina Kaif's sister Isabelle Kaif at Arpita and Aayush Sharma's Ganpati celebrations

Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANIArpita Khan's elder brother Arbaaz Khan snapped outside her residence

Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANIHelen at Arpita and Aayush Sharma's Ganpati celebrations

On the movies front, Aayush Sharma was last seen in Antim: The Final Truth, co-starring Salman Khan. the movie was the remake of Marathi blockbuster Mulshi Pattern. Aayush and Salman will be seen together once again in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, set to release later this year in December. Salman recently revealed his look from the upcoming entertainer.

