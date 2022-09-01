Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna starrer 'Pushpa: The Rise' screened at Moscow Film Fest

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@PONILEMOWA Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna starrer 'Pushpa: The Rise' is still ruling the world. It's almost been a year since the film hit the theatre and it is still making it to the headlines. From Allu Arjun’s 'main jhukega nahi' dialogue to Srivalli and Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava fever, Pushpa was out and out a show stealer. This time Sukumar Bandreddi directorial has created noise on the international stage as it was screened at Moscow Film Festival under 'blockbusters around the world'.

Taking to Instagram, the Embassy of India in Moscow shared Allu Arjun's poster and wrote: "We gladly announce that the film 'Pushpa - The Rise: Part 1' has been selected by the Moscow International Film Festival under the category of 'Block Buster hits around the world'".

"The film 'Pushpa - The Rise: Part 1' starring Allu Arjun, Fahad Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna directed by Sukumar Bandreddi has created sensation all over the world and has stood as the highest grosser in India for the year 2021", the embassy added.

From Allu Arjun's popular dance number 'Srivalli' to his heroic screen presence in 'Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava' along with Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Pushpa has been a box-office phenomenon and can make well for a case study for a film that broke records at the box-office with practically no marketing and promotions before the theatrical release. ALSO READ: Pushpa 2 Update: Shooting for Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna actioner begins, puja held

The film went to theatres with just a cold poster launch and limited digital engagement and gave stiff competition to 'Spider-Man: No Way Home', and effectively decimated the multi-starrer sports drama '83'. Pushpa's digital premier further took the film's popularity to places unheard of.

About Pushpa: The Rise

The action entertainer directed by Sukumar was released in theatres on December 17, 2021, and has been produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers in association with Muttamsetty Media. ALSO READ: Pushpa 2 Update: Vijay Sethupathi NOT a part of Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna starrer

The movie that stars Allu Arjun as Pushpa Raj also features Rashmika in the lead role of Srivalli. Logline for the movie reads, "Violence erupts between red sandalwood smugglers and the police charged with bringing down their organisation in the Seshachalam forests of South India." After extending its theatrical run and getting amazing responses at the Box Office, the Hindi version of the movie also marked its OTT debut on Amazon Prime Video.

