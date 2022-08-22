Pushpa 2 Update: Shooting for Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna actioner begins, puja held

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@PUSHPAMOVIE Shoot for Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 begins

Pushpa 2 Update: After the enormous success of 'Pushpa: The Rise' actors Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna are all ready to commence shooting for its sequel, 'Pushpa: The Rule' with the cast and crew hosting a puja on Monday. The pictures from the puja ceremony has been shared widely on the Internet.

Shooting for Pushpa: The Rule begins

Directed by Sukumar, the shoot of the Pushpa 2 began on Monday (August 22). Giving the update, the film's official page wrote, "#PushpaTheRule starts off on an auspicious note with the Pooja Ceremony, Filming begins soon #ThaggedheLe #JhukegaNahi, Icon Star @alluarjun, @iamRashmika, @ThisIsDSP, @aryasukku, @SukumarWritings." Allu Arjun was however not spotted in the pictures as he is currently in New York for the India Day celebration.

Earlier, the makers of the film Mythri Movie shared an announcement poster to reveal that Pushpa 2 is all set to start filming. They also revealed that a special pooja will take place on Monday, August 22. The post reads, "#PushpaRaj is back! This time to Rule #PushpaTheRule Pooja Ceremony tomorrow. India's most anticipated sequel is going to be BIGGER." ALSO READ: Pushpa 2 Update: Vijay Sethupathi NOT a part of Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna starrer

Meanwhile, Pushpa 2 has sparked a lot of debate. Earlier, certain reports claimed that Vijay Sethupathi will be playing the antagonist in the Allu Arjun starrer. However, clearing the air, the actor's team stated that Sethupathi is only essaying the role of a villain in director Atlee's 'Jawan.' News agency IANS reported, "Vijay Sethupathi was playing the villain only in director Atlee's 'Jawan', featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara in the lead, at this point and that he was not playing a negative role in any other Telugu projects."

About Pushpa: The Rise

The action entertainer directed by Sukumar, gathered a massive response from the netizens at the box office and fans are eagerly waiting for the sequel of the film 'Pushpa 2: The Rule'. The film was released in theatres on December 17, 2021, and has been produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers in association with Muttamsetty Media. ALSO READ: Allu Arjun rules the internet with new cigar & ear piercing look, fans ask if it is for 'Pushpa 2'

The movie that stars Allu Arjun as Pushpa Raj also features Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role of Srivalli. Logline for the movie reads, "Violence erupts between red sandalwood smugglers and the police charged with bringing down their organisation in the Seshachalam forests of South India." After extending its theatrical run and getting amazing responses at the Box Office, the Hindi version of the movie also marked its OTT debut on Amazon Prime Video.

