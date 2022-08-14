Pushpa 2 Update: Vijay Sethupathi NOT a part of Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna starrer

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Allu Arjun and Vijay Sethupathi

After the enormous success of 'Pushpa: The Rise' starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, the makers are gearing up for its sequel. However, the second installment of Sukumar's much-anticipated movie has sparked a lot of debate. Certain reports claimed that Vijay Sethupathi will be playing the antagonist in 'Pushpa 2: The Rule.' However, clearing the air, the actor's team stated that Sethupathi is only essaying the role of a villain in director Atlee's 'Jawan.'

Vijay Sethupathi is NOT a part of Pushpa 2

According to IANS, a source close to the actor said that Vijay Sethupathi was playing the villain only in director Atlee's 'Jawan', featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara in the lead, at this point and that he was not playing a negative role in any other Telugu projects.

A section of the media had put out reports that Vijay Sethupathi had been roped in for the sequel of the immensely popular Telugu film, 'Pushpa: The Rise', featuring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in the lead. ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan finds its villain in Vijay Sethupathi. Know the star-studded cast

Meanwhile, the scripting for Pushpa 2 is said to have been completed and Allu Arjun is expected to start shooting for the film, soon. In Pushpa, Allu Arjun plays an underdog who becomes the boss of a sandalwood smuggling syndicate. The sequel will see him being the boss, taking on the powers that be, including his bete noire, the cop played by Faahad Faasil.

Vijay Sethupathi joins Jawan cast

It has now been confirmed that Vijay Sethupathi will play the antagonist opposite SRK in Jawan. While the plot details have been kept under the wrap, Jawan has got Vijay Sethupathi onboard in a prominent role of the baddie. The development was confirmed by Vijay's publicist Yuvraaj, who tweeted on Saturday, "This is to clarify that #VijaySethupathi sir is doing a negative role only in #ShahRukhKhan sir's Jawan at this point and that he is not playing a negative role in any other Telugu projects as is being speculated (sic)."

Jawan had begun filming last year in Pune. SRK is believed to have some portions of the movie too. With Vijay coming on board the project, the complete cast of Jawan includes the likes of Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Yogi Babu, Sunil Grover, Simarjeet Singh Nagra, Azzy Bagria and Manahar Kumar. Jawan will release on June 2 next year.

