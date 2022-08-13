Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan finds its villain in Vijay Sethupathi. Know the star-studded cast

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/IAMSRK Teaser poster of Jawan featuring Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan has found its villain in Vijay Sethupathi. While the speculation surrounding Vijay's role in the movie was mounting, it has now been confirmed that he has indeed been cast in Jawan and will play the antagonist opposite SRK. The update regarding the movie will surely get the fans excited. This means that a major on-screen face-off is confirmed in Jawan as Vijay and SRK will stand opposite each other. Lately, Vijay has impressed the fans with his negative roles in films like Vikram Vedha, Master and the most-recent release Vikram.

Vijay Sethupathi joins Jawan cast

While the plot details have been kept under the wrap, Jawan has got Vijay Sethupathi onboard in a prominent role of the baddie. The development was confirmed by Vijay's publicist Yuvraaj, who tweeted on Saturday, "This is to clarify that #VijaySethupathi sir is doing a negative role only in #ShahRukhKhan sir's Jawan at this point and that he is not playing a negative role in any other Telugu projects as is being speculated (sic)."

Jawan complete cast

Jawan had begun filming last year in Pune. SRK is believed to have some portions of the movie too. With Vijay coming on board the project, the complete cast of Jawan includes the likes of Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Yogi Babu, Sunil Grover, Simarjeet Singh Nagra, Azzy Bagria and Manahar Kumar. Jawan will release on June 2 next year.

Vijay Sethupathi's upcoming Hindi projects

Apart from Jawan, Vijay is also doing two other projects in Hindi with some of Bollywood's biggest stars. he has been shooting for AndhaDhun director Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas which will feature Katrina Kaif as the leading lady. Working stills from the upcoming movie have generated huge curiosity among the viewers who wish to see the new pairing sooner than later.

Vijay will also be seen in Raj and DK's upcoming web series for Amazon Prime Video, titled Farzi. It stars Shahid Kapoor, Kay Kay Menon and Raashii Khanna among others. The official logline of Farzi reads: "An artist who gets pulled into the murky high stakes of a con job and a fiery task force officer on the mission to rid the country of his menaces in a fast-paced, edgy one-of-a-kind thriller."

