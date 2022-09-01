Cobra Box Office Collection Day 1: Chiyaan Vikram's film registers excellent opening in Tamil Nadu

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@ICHIYAANCHINNA Cobra Box Office Collection

Cobra Box Office Collection Day 1: One of the most anticipated films of 2022, Vikram's latest film Cobra hit the big screens on August 31. The Tamil-language action thriller is written and directed by R Ajay Gnanamuthu of Demonte Colony and Imaikkaa Nodigal fame. According to trade reports, Cobra registered an excellent opening at the Tamil Nadu box office. Not just this, the film is also performing well in Malaysia. According to trade reports, the Vikram starrer made a gross of Rs 13.8 crore worldwide.

Cobra Box Office Collection Report

The movie was long-awaited by the fans and as it hit the cinema halls, fans crowded outside the theatres in huge numbers to experience Vikram's acting prowess. The movie sees Vikram in various action avatar which was a guaranteed treat for the moviegoers. The film made a box office collection of Rs 11.7 crore in Tamil Nadu, Rs 1.5 crore in Kerala.

The movie was also released in Telugu and has reportedly made an opening of Rs 40 lakh in Andhra Pradesh. Similarly, the film debuted at the number 2 position in Malaysia. ALSO READ: Liger box office collection Day 7: Vijay Deverakonda-Ananya Panday starrer is a disaster!

About Cobra

Cobra is an action thriller flick directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu. Vikram plays the role of Madhi, a mathematical genius moonlighting as an assassin. He has as many as six elaborate get-ups in the film as he is filmed across various locations like Scotland, France, London and Kolkata. In between impressing the people with his grip over mathematics, Madhi is also killing people in multiple countries. Madhi meets his nemesis in an Interpol officer Roshi, played by Roshan Mathew. What follows when Madhi and Rishi come face to face will be seen in Cobra. ALSO READ: Karthikeya 2 Box Office Collection: Nikhil Siddhartha starrer maintains pace

In addition to Vikram, Cobra features an ensemble cast including KGF's Srinidhi Shetty, former cricketer Irfan Pathan, who is making his debut, Miya George, Roshan Mathew, Sarjano Khalid, Padmapriya Janakiraman, Kaniha, Mirnalini Ravi, Meenakshi Govindarajan and KS Ravikumar. Produced by SS Lalit Kumar, the film had music scored by AR Rahman.

Besides Cobra, Vikram will also feature in filmmaker Mani Ratnam's much-awaited magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan – 1, which will release in theatres countrywide on September 30.

Latest Entertainment News