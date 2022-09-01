Liger box office collection Day 7: Vijay Deverakonda-Ananya Panday starrer is a disaster!

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@PRASHANTH_GUDI Liger box office collection Day 7

Liger Box Office Collection Day 7: Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday's bilingual film failed to pull the audience to the theatres. The lead actors even promoted the film across India for a whole month, however, it has has crashed miserably at the box office. As per trade sources, the movie’s Hindi version has earned around 16 crore so far. The numbers of Vijay Deverakonda starrer have also dropped drastically in south Indian states. According to trade reports, Liger is an even bigger disaster than Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan’s film Acharya, which was released on April 29.

Liger Box Office Report

Vijay Deverakonda starrer is performing below expectation. Released in theatres on August 25, Liger was projected as a pan-India film but in the Hindi markets, it has been completely rejected by the audience. The film had a disastrous first weekend. Liger has performed worse than Acharya. Andhra Box Office tweeted, "#Liger is a Bigger Disaster than #Acharya (32.5%) in terms of ROI for the Buyers. It is unlikely to recover even 30%. There isn’t a single Theatre where it managed to collect Rent on Monday. Business as good as closed."

For the Hindi version, Liger is expected to do Rs 18 crore business. Such numbers are dismal.

Recently, film's distributor Warangal Srinu has shared 'boycott' culture is one of the main reasons behind Liger performing poorly at the box office. Before Liger, Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan crashed at the box office because of massive 'boycott' trends on social media. Trade analysts suggested that the 'boycott' culture is affecting the film business. ALSO READ: Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna starrer 'Pushpa: The Rise' screened at Moscow Film Fest

Made on a budget believed to be around Rs 100 crore, 'Liger' seems to staring at the possibility of not being able to recover the investment.

About Liger

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday's sports action film features the former as the titular MMA fighter boxer. The Telugu and Hindi bilingual marks Vijay's first pan-India release. It is for the first time that Bollywood actress Ananya is working with a director and actors from the South Indian film industry. Liger also stars Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, and Makarand Deshpande in prominent roles. ALSO READ: Koffee With Karan S7 Ep 9 Highlights: Tiger Shroff confirms breakup with Disha. Is Kriti Sanon single or not?

Latest Bollywood News