Liger Box Office Collection: Vijay Deverakonda-Ananya Panday's film fails miserably in theaters

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/OTTCINEMAUP Liger Box Office

Liger Box Office Collection: Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday managed to earn in double digits only on the first two of its release. While it opened to a little over Rs 33 crore on day one, the numbers dropped to less than a half on day two and since then it has been on a decline. The "star power" couldn't lure the audience making it another Bollywood dud at the box office.

Liger Box Office Report

The numbers of Liger haven't been great after day one. It has been registering lows with each passing day. Puri Jagannadh's highly anticipated movie with Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday in the lead roles was released worldwide to very high expectations. The movie, which is seen as the pan-India launch vehicle for Devarakonda, had waded into a boycott controversy. A weak storyline didn't help either, despite a creditable performance by Devarakonda, trade analysts said.

By the end of week one, Liger (Hindi) had a dull first week collecting 18 crore nett as collections. Over the weekend, the film couldn't earn even Rs 10 cr. Made on a budget believed to be around Rs 100 crore, 'Liger' seems to stare at the possibility of not being able to recover the investment.

About Liger

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday's sports action film features the former as the titular MMA fighter boxer. The Telugu and Hindi bilingual marks Vijay's first pan-India release. It is for the first time that Bollywood actress Ananya is working with a director and actors from the South Indian film industry. Liger also stars Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, and Makarand Deshpande in prominent roles.

Don't miss these:

Ind vs Pak: Despite India's loss to Pakistan, Anushka Sharma cheers hard for Virat Kohli, here's how

Kamal Rashid Khan aka KRK arrested by Versova Police for allegedly demanding 'sexual favours'

Akshay Kumar blames Kapil Sharma for box office failures, says he 'cast evil eye' on his money, film

Latest Bollywood News