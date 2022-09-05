Monday, September 05, 2022
     
Ind vs Pak: Despite India's loss to Pakistan, Anushka Sharma cheers hard for Virat Kohli, here's how

Ind vs Pak: India might not have been able to score a win at the Asia Cup 2022 but that didn't stop Anushka Sharma from cheering for her husband Virat Kohli. The Indian cricketer smashed a half-century as he played against Pakistan.

Published on: September 05, 2022
Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli

Ind vs Pak: India couldn't register a win against Pakistan at Asia Cup 2022. Team Blue lost to the neighbouring country after a thrilling match last night on Sunday. However, that didn't stop Anushka Sharma from cheering for her husband Virat Kohli. The actress was all hearts when it came to extending support to her cricketer husband, who smashed a half-century during the match held at Dubai International Stadium.

As Virat Kohli scored his second consecutive fifty at the Asia Cup 2022 on Sunday, his family members including his wife Anushka Sharma and sister Bhawna Kohli Dhingra took to their respective social media handles to celebrate his blistering performance. Sharing a picture from the moment when Kohli hit the half century against Pakistan, Anushka dropped a red heart emoji on Instagram Story.

Virat's sister Bhawna reacted to Virat's score with clap emojis. Virat Kohli played a 60-run knock as India posted 181/7 in 20 overs.

Anushka Sharma cheers for Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli's sister cheers for him

Meanwhile, Anushka herself is sweating it out on the cricket fields at the moment. The Bollywood actress is training hard for her upcoming film Chakda Xpress. The biopic is based on Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami.

The Netflix film traces the glorious journey of one of the fastest female pacers in the history of world cricket, Jhulan, will showcase how the pacer moves up the ladder despite countless hindrances to fulfil her only dream: to play cricket.

She went on to captain the Indian women's national cricket team and is a role model for aspiring cricketers in the country. In 2018, an Indian postage stamp was issued in her honour. Jhulan holds the world record for the highest number of wickets taken by a woman in an international career.

'Chakda 'Xpress' marks Anushka's return to the movies as an actress after her 2018 release 'Zero' in which she starred alongside superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

