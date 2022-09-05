Kamal Rashid Khan aka KRK arrested by Versova Police for allegedly demanding 'sexual favours'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kamal Rashid Khan aka KRK

Kamal Rashid Khan, popularly known as KRK arrested by Versova Police for allegedly demanding sexual favours and holding the complainant’s hand in the first week of January 2019. News agency ANI shared an update on their official handle. They tweeted, "Maharashtra | Kamaal Rashid Khan arrested by Versova Police for demanding sexual favours & holding the complainant’s hand in the first week of January 2019. Versova Police arrested him by transfer order of 24th MM Court, Borivali, Mumbai: Versova Police."

In another tweet they stated, "Kamaal Rashid Khan was presented in Bandra court today where he was sent to 14-day judicial custody: Versova Police."

For the unversed, KRK was also arrested by the Mumbai Police on August 29 over his controversial tweets dating back to 2020. A day after his arrest, he was sent to 14-day judicial custody by the Magistrate Court. The Mumbai Police had sought KRK's custody for 4 days for investigation in the matter but the Court had denied the request and sent him to judicial custody instead.

(This is a developing story)

