Carry On Jatta 3 Trailer OUT: Gippy Grewal-Sonam Bajwa are back with a laughter riot

The third installment of the popular Punjabi film franchise 'Carry On Jatta' is set to release soon. On Tuesday, the makers released the trailer of the film. Much like the first two films, the ensemble cast of the movie is reprising their roles with a few new additions to the cast. One of the most loved and successful films in the industry, it is scheduled to hit screens on June 29. Taking to Instagram, actor Gippy Grewal treated fans with a trailer video.

The trailer shows that unlike the previous two films, which were set in Punjab, this one is set in London. Once again, Gippy’s character has fallen in love but getting married is again difficult for him, probably impossible. Helmed by Smeep Kang, the film stars Gippy Grewal, Sonam Bajwa, Binnu Dhillon, Jaswinder Bhalla, Karamjit Anmol, Kavita Kaushik, and Gurpreet Ghuggi in the lead roles. The film is produced by Gippy's brother Sippy Grewal under his banner Sippy Grewal Productions.

The trailer was launched today in Mumbai. Aamir Khan also attended the event and could not stop himself from shaking a leg after receiving a Punjabi-styled welcome at the trailer launch. Aamir was joined on stage by the stars of 'Carry On Jatta 3' including Gippy Grewal, Sonam Bajwa, Gurpreet Ghuggi, and Jaswinder Bhalla among others. ALSO READ: Aamir Khan’s Bhangra moves at Carry On Jatta 3 trailer launch| Watch the video

Comedian Kapil Sharma too attended the trailer launch. The actor also expressed his desire to work in a Punjabi movie. When Aamir was asked if he would ever follow in the footsteps of Bollywood veterans like Dharmendra, Raj Kapoor who also acted in Punjabi films, he said, "If I like the story, I will do the film irrespective of the language. The stars that did Punjabi films in earlier times like Yusuf Sahab Raj Kapoor ji knew Punjabi...so it was quite natural for them to speak Punjabi. In my case, Punjabi is not my first language, but I would love to do it given a chance."

