Aamir Khan’s Bhangra moves at Carry On Jatta 3 trailer launch| Watch the video

Aamir Khan might be away from the silver screen, but the superstar keeps on making headlines for one reason or the other. The actor stepped out in the city for the trailer launch of the Punjabi film Carry On Jatta 3. A video of Aamir from the event has taken over the internet.

In the video, Aamir Khan can be seen showing off his on-point bhangra moves as he shakes a leg with the dancers present at the venue. For the outing, Aamir opted to wear an easy-breezy kurta, paired with blue jeans and boots. At the trailer launch, he was also seen posing with Grippy Grewal and Sonam Bajwa.

For the unversed, Carry on Jatta 3 has been directed by Smeep Kang and produced by Humble Motion Pictures. The movie is all set to release in theatres on June 29. Carry on Jatta 3 also stars Gippy Grewal, Sonam Bajwa, Binnu Dhillon, Kavita Kaushik, Shinda Grewal, Gurpreet Ghuggi, Karamjit Anmol, Harby Sangha, and Jaswinder Bhalla... This collaboration between the Punjabi and Hindi film industries is generating immense excitement among fans and movie enthusiasts. The film is anticipated to carry forward the success and humor of its predecessors, which have garnered a massive following among Punjabi cinema lovers.

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan has been on a break from work following the release of Laal Singh Chadha. The actor chose to spend time with his family. The actor is currently focusing on his son Junaid Khan’s Bollywood debut.

Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan and Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s younger daughter, Khushi Kapoor have been roped in for the movie. Reportedly, the two-star kids have already signed the movie and it will be directed by Advait Chandan.

Aamir is also focused on the Hindi remake of the Spanish film Campeones. It was previously revealed that Aamir was backing the project and had reached out to Salman Khan to headline. However, the actors’ discussion did not come through and Aamir is now considering Ranbir Kapoor for the film.

