Mission Majnu trailer OUT: Sidharth Malhotra's hunt for Pakistan's nuclear weapon is to watch for | Video

Mission Majnu trailer OUT: Set against the backdrop of the India-Pakistan war of 1971, Sidharth Malhotra's upcoming film seems to be the trendsetter of the year. The trailer has been released today and features Sidharth as Amandeep Singh, an Indian spy who is given the mission to find Pakistan's nuclear weapon facility. To cover up his identity, Sidharth works as a tailor and marries a Pakistani blind girl played by Rashmika Mandanna. He eventually falls in love with his wife.

The official description of the trailer video on YouTube reads, "Jo khud se pehle desh ke baare mein soche, wahi hain #DeshKeLiyeMajnu. Aisa hi ek Majnu hai Amandeep Singh jisne India ke sabse khatarnak mission ke liye apni jaan ki baazi laga di (The one who thinks for the nation before himself is #DeshKeLiye Majnu. Amandeep Singh is like a Majnu who risked his life for India's deadliest mission). Watch Mission Majnu, a spy thriller inspired by true events. Releasing on 20th January, only on Netflix."

Watch the trailer here:

Sidharth Malhotra, whose last release was the comedy Thank God, said he is looking forward to the release of Mission Majnu. "I'm quite excited about Mission Majnu since it will be my first time playing a spy. It shows India's most thrilling covert mission, which transformed the politics between India and its neighboring nation in the 1970s. With Netflix on board, I am confident that this incredible narrative will resonate with people all around the world," the actor said.

Sidharth's last action film Shershaah was much loved by the fans. Now, in Mission Majnu, he will be doing action once again. In the trailer, he is even shown performing a daredevil stunt as he jumps out of a moving train. The movie is slated to release on January 20. The streaming rights have been bought by Netflix.

Apart from Sidharth and Rashmika, the spy thriller also stars Sharib Hashmi, Kumud Mishra, Parmeet Sethi, and Zakir Hussain in pivotal roles. Mission Majnu marks the directorial debut of Shantanu Bagchi and is produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Amar Butala, and Garima Mehta.

