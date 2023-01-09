Shankuntalam Trailer: Samantha Ruth Prabhu is breathtaking in Gunasekhar's grand film starring Dev Mohan

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE A still of Samantha Ruth Prabhu from the trailer of Dev Mohan starrer Shakuntalam

Shankuntalam Trailer: Samantha Ruth Prabhu is no damsel in distress in her upcoming film Shakuntalam. The first trailer of the film also starring Dev Mohan has been released and the actress looks breathtaking, to say the least. The massively mounted film is based on internationally acclaimed Kalidasa’s Sanskrit play ‘Abhijnana Shakuntalam’. The film will be released in cinema halls in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam & Kannada.

The story of Shaakuntalam revolves around the epic love story of Shakuntala and King Dushyant from Mahabharata, portrayed by Samantha and Dev Mohan. The film is helmed by director Gunasekhar and marks a whimsical tale of love set in the Kashyapa Kanumalu (Kashmir), the grandeur and splendour of Dushyant’s Puru Dynasty making the film extraordinary. Watch the trailer of Shakuntalam in Hindi here:

Apart from Samantha, Dev Mohan, Shakuntalam stars Allu Arha, Sachin Khedekar, Kabir Bedi, Dr.M Mohan Babu, Prakash Raj, Madhubala, Gautami, Aditi Balan, Ananya Nagalla, Jisshu Sengupta and others. The film will hit the theatres on February 17, 2023.

Meanwhile, Samantha has been keeping a low profile ever since she was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. A few months ago, Samantha revealed that she is diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called 'Myositis'. The 35-year-old diva broke the silence on her health update via her latest social media post. She took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of herself, sitting on a couch with an IV drip connected to her wrist.

She captioned the picture, "Your response to the 'Yashodha' trailer was overwhelming. It is this love and connection that I share with all of you, that gives me the strength to deal with the seemingly unending challenges that life throws at me. A few months back I was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. I was hoping to share this after it had gone into remission. But it is taking a little longer than I hoped. I am slowly realising that we don't always need to put up a strong front."

