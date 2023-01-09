The Night Manager first look OUT: Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor starrer to premiere on Disney Plus Hotstar

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@ADITYAROYKAPUR Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor's Instagram uploads

The Night Manager first look OUT: After Malang, Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor reunited again for yet another amazing project titled 'The Night Manager'. The series is the Hindi adaptation of John le Carre’s novel ‘The Night Manager’. The show is a spy thriller and borrows its plot from the BBC and AMC joint production, which aired in 2016. The Indian version will stream on Disney+ Hotstar hopefully later this year.

The official Twitter page of Disney Plus Hotstar shared a motion poster of the show. The poster displayed a close-up of the two leads, followed by a still of them walking from a private jet at an airport. The caption reads, “Duniya ke sabse dangerous arms dealer ko rokne ke liye there is only one weapon - ek hotel ka night manager (There is only one weapon to capture the world’s most dangerous arms dealer – the night manager of a hotel).” The same poster was later shared by both the actors on their social media handles.

As soon as the official motion poster was released, the actors’ fans started pouring their love in the comments section. A user commented, “All the best guys, go and nail it”, while the other commented, “Two hottiez in one frame”. The fans definitely seem very excited to watch this series and this pair on-screen.

Anil Kapoor will be seen essaying the role of a powerful philanthropist in the upcoming streaming show 'The Night Manager'. The show is a high-octane thriller wrapped in lavish drama and picturesque sights, and also stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Sobhita Dhulipala, Tillotama Shome, Saswata Chatterjee and Ravi Behl.

Talking about how he came to be associated with the project, Anil said, "I have always loved working on differentiated content and characters. The first time I read the script, I just fell in love with the character of Shelly Rungta. Shelly is a powerful man, a philanthropist and a perfect balance of wit and evil with imperceptible menace just like the show - a perfect blend of entertainment and great storytelling. I thoroughly enjoyed working with some of the finest from the industry". The Night Manager, directed by Sandeep Modi.

