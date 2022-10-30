Gali Guleiyan OTT release: When, where to watch Manoj Bajpayee's Psychological drama

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@MAGICALPRINTSG Manoj Bajpayee's Gali Guleiyan OTT release on Amazon Prime Video

Gali Guleiyan OTT release: Manoj Bajpayee starrer, 'Gali Guleiyan' is finally streaming on the OTT platform after 4 years of its theatrical release. The movie has gained critical appreciation on the international platform as well. The actor has revealed that getting the movie's OTT release was a tough fight. Manoj Bajpayee took to social media and shared that his film Gali Guleiyan has been released on Amazon Prime Video. He also shared a note on how hard he has worked to get the movie to audiences.

Announcing the movie's release the actor penned down a long overwhelming note which read, “OUT NOW. I was on the verge of losing my mental stability while preparing for this role, so much so that I had to stop shooting. “Gali Guleiyan”, one of the most challenging and rewarding roles I have ever played, is FINALLY! Out on AMAZON PRIME. The film has traveled the world through national and international film festivals and won many accolades. However, I wanted the film made available to the audience of my country, but getting this done has been a fight, and it has finally come to fruition. I can’t tell you how thrilled and excited I am to share this with all of you, and I hope you will also love this film. “Dipesh Jain, writer, director & producer of the film, has been outstanding in leading this project. Congratulations to the cast and crew of the film; they have been exceptional in delivering this masterpiece”.

Gali Guleiyan OTT release date and where to watch

Fans can enjoy watching the movie on Amazon Prime Video

Manoj Bajpayee had earlier shared some behind-the-scenes images from the shooting of Gali Guleiyan and teased fans about the film’s OTT release. He had written, “On-set pictures taken by the team during the shoot of Gali Guleiyan! Looking back at these pictures sends shivers down my spine. This role was my Everest as an actor. I will soon share more about what transpired on sets & I may have a surprise for you tomorrow”.

Gali Guleiyan was released at the Busan International Film Festival, Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles, MAMI Film Festival, 42nd Cleveland International Film Festival, Atlanta Film Festival, Chicago International Film Festival, and the 2018 Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, among others, released in theatres on September 7, 2018. The film got critical accolades at various international film festivals and grossed Rs. 50 crore at the movie office. The American internet and print publication "The Hollywood Reporter" described it as a moving drama with some unexpected turns.

