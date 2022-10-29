New Web Series on OTT in November 2022: What to watch this month on Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM shows on OTT in November 2022

New Web Series on OTT in November 2022: As the year 2022 is nearing to conclude, a variety of shows will be exploding on streaming giants. November 2022 will see the release of multiple web series in Hindi and English that are worth binge-watching. For those who are fans of thrillers, there's Breathe: Into the Shadows season 2 and for the ones looking for a historical drama, you have Crown Season 5 and Mukhbir. K-drama fans too will be treated to The Fabulous.

Want more? Here's everything new that will be streaming on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Sony LIV and Zee5 this Novemeber.

Mukhbir: The Story of Spy

Release Date: Nov 2022

Streaming on: Zee5

Summary: 'Mukhbir - The Story of a Spy' is story about India's secret agent in Pakistan and how he fights against all the odds for his nation. The spy-thriller is based on the life and struggle of an Indian secret agent in Pakistan. The plot revolves around a spy and historical events that took place in the 60s.

Manifest Season 4

Release Date: Nov 4

Streaming on: Netflix

Summary: After "Manifest" fans ran a passionate campaign on social media to revive the show, Netflix had renewed the missing plane drama for a fourth and final season. Created by Jeff Rake, the show follows various passengers from fictional flight Montego Air 828 who experience a severe bout of turbulence while flying from Jamaica to New York City. Only when they land, they learn that five and a half years actually passed, and they have returned with the special ability to see glimpses of events to come. The final season will have 20 episodes.

The Fabolous

Release Date: Nov 4

Streaming on: Netflix

Summary: Four best friends chase their dreams in the competitive world of fashion while juggling demanding jobs, romantic dilemmas and wild nights on the town.

Fleishman Is in Trouble

Release Date: Nov 2022

Streaming on: Disney+ Hotstar

Summary: It is an adaptation of Taffy Brodesser-Akner's bestselling debut novel. Maxim Jasper Swinton and Meara Mahoney Gross will also be featured in the series. Created by Brodesser-Akner, the story is based on recently separated fortysomething Toby Fleishman (Eisenberg), who dives into the brave new world of app-based dating with the kind of success he never had dating in his youth, before he got married at the tail end of medical school.

Breathe: Into The Shadows Season 2

Release Date: Nov 9

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Summary: The second season of the Abhishek Bachchan-starrer 'Breathe: Into the Shadows' is packed with action and thrill. Bachchan's character of 'J' is returning to eliminate his remaining targets. The second season of the psychological thriller will also see Nithya Menen, Saiyami Kher and child artiste Ivana Kaur reprising their roles.

The Crown Season 5

Release Date: Nov 9

Streaming on: Netflix

Summary: Season 5, which will be released in one go on Netflix on November 9, will take viewers through the late 1980s and early 1990s, during one of the royal family's most difficult decades. 1992, which the Queen famously described as her "annus horribilis" saw three of her four children separate or divorce their spouses while Windsor Castle suffered from a catastrophic fire.

Tanaav

Release Date: Nov 11

Streaming on: SonyLiv

Summary: 'Tanaav' is set against the idyllic backdrop of Kashmir in the year 2017, Tanaav tells the story of a Special Unit, their bravery and courage. Delving into the human drama behind the ideologies, dealing with complex emotions and flawed characters, all of whom share the same feelings of love, loss, betrayal and revenge, Tanaav is a socio-political action drama with family at its core.

Elite Season 6

Release Date: Nov 18

Streaming on: Netflix

Summary: The teen drama thriller, created by Carlos Montero and Dario Madrona, is about the the misadventures of a group of teens who attend an exclusive private school in Spain called Las Encinas.

