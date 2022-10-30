Henry Cavill replaced in Netflix's The Witcher by Liam Hemsworth, netizens outraged

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/GEEKFAROFEIRO Henry Cavill played Geralt of Rivia in the Netflix series The Witcher

Netflix's The Witcher has been renewed for a fourth season with The Hunger Games star Liam Hemsworth set to replace Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia. The decision has not sat well with social media users and Cavill's fans who are of the opinion that he embodied the character and played it to perfection. Cavill has played the role in earlier in three seasons of the show which catapulted it to immense fame. The announcement comes ahead of the third season of "The Witcher", which will arrive in summer 2023.

Social media users threaten to boycott The Witcher

Social media users have been really upset with Netflix's decision to cast Liam Hemsworth with Henry Cavill. Reacting to the news, some have also threatened to 'boycott' the show. "Being a fan of The Witcher is like constant law of surprise except it's so so much more worse in every way imaginable (sic)," and another one said, "boycott the witcher someone bring henry back (sic)."

Henry Cavill on The Witcher re-casting

Set on a fictional, medieval-inspired landmass known as the Continent, The Witcher explores the legend of Geralt of Rivia and Princess Ciri, who are linked to each other by destiny. It also stars Anya Chalotra and Freya Allan. Cavill said his journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and he will be laying down his medallion and swords for season four.

"In my stead, the fantastic Mr Liam Hemsworth will be taking up the mantle of the White Wolf. As with the greatest of literary characters, I pass the torch with reverence for the time spent embodying Geralt and enthusiasm to see Liam's take on this most fascinating and nuanced of men. Liam, good sir, this character has such a wonderful depth to him, enjoy diving in and seeing what you can find," the actor said in a statement as quoted by entertainment website Deadline.

Meanwhile, a four-part prequel series, The Witcher: Blood Origin will premiere on Netflix December 25, 2022.

(With PTI inputs)

