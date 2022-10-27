Watch Freddy on Disney+ Hotstar: Date, Time, OTT Premiere, How to Download Kartik Aaryan's Latest Film

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DISNEY+ HOTSTAR Freddy movie features Kartik Aaryan

Watch Freddy on Disney+ Hotstar: Kartik Aaryan surprised fans by sharing an update on his upcoming film Freddy. The film will be released on OTT on the streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar. While details of the release have been kept under wraps, the streaming giant made the announcement with a stunning monochrome photo of the actor.

Freddy on Disney+ Hotstar: Date and Time

Freddy will be streaming Disney+ Hotstar. More details about OTT premiere of Kartik Aaryan starter are kept under wraps.

Kartik Aaryan on Freddy's OTT premiere

Talking about the release of his film on Disney+ Hotstar, Kartik Aaryan said, “I feel fortunate to be a part of Freddy, the story of the film is something that I haven’t explored before. It has allowed me to experiment with my craft and explore a new territory. I'm looking forward to the movie releasing on Disney+ Hotstar soon and hoping the audience will love this new avatar.”

Echoing similar sentiments, Gaurav Banerjee, Head- Content, Disney+ Hotstar & HSM Entertainment Network, Disney Star, added, “It is now time to welcome the hottest new Bollywood superstar, Kartik Aaryan to Disney+ Hotstar!! Post Kartik’s last blockbuster, Freddy, his next release is a thriller, which comes directly on Disney+ Hotstar.”

Freddy's Cast

Kartik Aaryan will be seen in and as ‘Freddy’ along with Alaya F. Details of other cast members are kept under wraps.

About Freddy Movie

Produced by Balaji Telefilms and Northern Lights Films, directed by Shashanka Ghosh, the film is an edge-of-the-seat thriller and will show Kartik Aaryan in a never seen before avatar. The film will soon release on Disney+ Hotstar.

