BTS Jin's Astronaut teaser sends ARMY into a tizzy, fans ask 'why is Kim Seok-jin so hot' | VIDEO

BTS Jin is all set to treat his fans to his first single Astronaut. Before the music video, the kpop star, whose real name is Kim Seok-jin shared the teaser video of the song. In the 30-second clip, Jin can be seen sitting on the hilltop at a deserted location. As the camera pans at the Korean star from different angles, we a close up shot of Jin. The next moment, the viewers are familiarised with the setting. In the backdrop, we see a huge desert where lies, what appears to be a crashed UFO. Before the video ends, the name of the song, "The Astronaut" appears on the screen.

Fans are loving the video and they can't stop praising Jin of BTS. The Astronaut teaser has been on the trending videos on YouTube with fans sharing the link on Instagram and Twitter. The teaser video has piqued the curiosity of ARMY. While many are guessing the theme and story of the song, others can't stop fawning over the K-pop star. Here's how ARMY is reacting to the latest video of Jin:

For the inversed, Jin, a member of the South Korean music sensation BTS, will release his first solo song "The Astronaut" on October 28. BTS management agency BigHit Music made the announcement a day after the company said the group is looking forward to carrying out their mandatory military service with oldest member Jin initiating the process by the month end.

Watch teaser video of The Astronaut featuring BTS' Jin:

Jin, who turns 30 in December, will begin the enlistment formalities once commitments related to his solo album release are complete. In South Korea, all able-bodied men aged 18-28 are required to serve in the military for about two years. All BTS members had been allowed to put off starting their military service until they turned 30.

The agency said BTS -- also comprising RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Suga -- hopes to reconvene as a unit around 2025 following their service commitment.

The group, which debuted in 2013, is currently on a break as a unit with each of the members pursuing solo projects. They had announced their hiatus in June this year.

