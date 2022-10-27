RRR beats Downton Abbey A New Era & Eiffel to win Best International Film award at 50th Saturn Award

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/RRRMOVIE RRR poster

RRR has become the biggest film of 2022 for India. Both domestically and internationally, the magnum opus did incredibly well. After smashing several box office records, the film has added another feather to its cap. SS Rajamouli film starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR has won the Best International Film award at the 50th Saturn Awards. The film was also nominated in the action/adventure category along with No Time to Die, F9: Fast and Furious and Top Gun: Maverick among others.

However, the director and his team weren't there to receive the accolade in person. Rajampuli joined the ceremony via a video call and thanked one and all for showering the film with so much love. “I am so glad that our film RRR has won the Saturn Award in the Best International Film category. I thank the jury on behalf of our entire team. We’re super elated. This is also my second Saturn Award. The first one I had got for Baahubali: The Conclusion. I wish I was there in person, but due to my prior commitments related to RRR promotions in Japan, unfortunately I am not able to attend. I would like to congratulate all the other winners. Hope you are having a great time. Have fun, namaste,” the director is seen saying in a video posted on the verified Twitter account of Saturn Awards.

Starring Junior NTR and Ram Charan in the lead roles, 'RRR', since its release, has earned over Rs 1,150 crore at the box office. The film also aspires to bring home an Oscar. Filmmaker SS Rajamouli's pre-Indian independence fiction "RRR" made an application to the Academy of Oscars for a consideration in the general category.

"We applied to The Academy of Oscars consideration in general category. We wish our RRR family the best and thank them from the bottom of our hearts for making this possible. Here is to continue to win hearts and entertain audiences worldwide," a note posted on the RRR official twitter handle last month reads.

"We are honoured that RRR’s overwhelming success represented Indian cinema on the global stage by creating milestones at the worldwide box office and uniting film buffs across the world by transcending linguistic & cultural barriers," it further said.

The flick will be competing in all categories including best motion picture (DVV Danaiah), best director (SS Rajamouli) and best actor (Jr NTR and Ram Charan) among others.

