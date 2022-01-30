Bigg Boss Ultimate: Here’s how you can watch 24x7 streaming of Kamal Haasan's Bigg Boss OTT Tamil

Follow us on Image Source : DISNEY+ HOTSTAR Bigg Boss Ultimate

Within weeks of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 5 finale, Disney+ Hotstar and STAR Vijay announced to bring back the reality show with the launch of the first-ever OTT version, titled Bigg Boss Ultimate. The 24x7 show will see some of the best contestants from the previous seasons return to the screens for a second chance at winning the coveted title. Adding to the excitement is actor Kamal Haasan’s presence as the host of Bigg Boss Ultimate. He has been hosting Bigg Boss Tamil on television for five seasons. The premiere of Bigg Boss Ultimate will stream on Sunday, January 30, 6:30 PM onwards on Disney+ Hotstar.

After much speculation and restlessness amongst viewers, Disney+ Hotstar treated fans with a sneak peak into the list of contestants in the maiden digital season. Personalities including Bigg Boss Tamil season 1 fame Snehan and Maria Juliana, Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 fame Thaadi Balaji, Bigg Boss Tamil season 3 fame Vanitha Vijaykumar and Abhirami Venkatachalam, and Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4 fame Suresh Chakravarthy and Anita Sampath will battle against each other, as well as with the unrevealed contestants, to be crowned as the ultimate champion of Bigg Boss Ultimate.

You can watch Bigg Boss Ultimate by subscribing to of Disney+ Hotstar. All the subscribers will be able to stream the 24x7 of Bigg Boss Ultimate from January 30, 6:30 PM, onwards.

Apart from 24x7 streaming, subscribers can watch the one-hour special episode daily at 9PM from 31st January onwards