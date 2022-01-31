Bigg Boss Ultimate Contestants List: 14 participants from BB Tamil join Kamal Hassan's show

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/FUNSCRIBBLINGS1 Bigg Boss Ultimate

'Bigg Boss Ultimate', the first-ever OTT exclusive season of the popular reality show, 'Bigg Boss Tamil' has begun on January 30. Kamal Haasan, who has hosted five seasons of 'Bigg Boss' on television, will be hosting 'Bigg Boss Ultimate', which fans can watch on the streaming platform. The OTT season has reunited some of the most popular and celebrated contestants of past seasons, giving them a second chance to claim the coveted title, win over the audience and redeem themselves.

As Bigg Boss Ultimate begins, know all about the reality show here:

Bigg Boss Ultimate Contestants List

Vanitha Vijayakumar: Bigg Boss Tamil season 3

She is a film actress, producer and a star chef. she has appeared in films like Chandralekha, MGR Sivaji Rajini Kamal and in addition to these, she is also the winner of the cooking reality show, Cooku With Comali.

Niroop Nandakumar: Bigg Boss Tamil season 5

Actor-model Niroop Nandakumar is known for participating in many beauty pageants and also a contestant from Bigg Boss.

Maria Juliana: Bigg Boss Tamil season 1

Juliana rose to fame as an activist during protests. She participated in Bigg Boss Tamil season 1 as the commoner but was one of the most talked about contestants of her season.

Abhirami Venkatachalam: Bigg Boss Tamil season 3

Actress and a Bharatanatyam maestro, she has appeared in films like NOTA and Nerkonda Paarvai.

Thamarai Selvi: Bigg Boss Tamil season 5

Thamarai Selvi participated in the recently concluded Bigg Boss Tamil Season 5. She entered the show as a commoner ad is a stage drama artist.

Thaadi Balaji: Bigg Boss Tamil season 2

He is known for appearing as a comedian in Tamil films and Tamil TV serials. He has also been a judge on Star Vijay's Kalakka Povathu Yaaru.

Balaji Murugadoss: Bigg Boss ​Tamil season 4

The winner of beauty pageant Mister India International 2019, Balaji Murugadoss is a fitness model and entrepreneur.

Anitha Sampath: Bigg Boss Tamil season 4

A news reader, YouTuber, social media influencer and actress who has worked in a few Tamil films.

Suja Varunee: Bigg Boss Tamil season 1

Known for appearing as a supporting actress in the films Milaga (2010) and Pencil (2016), Suja is also a trained dancer.

Suresh Chakravarthi: Bigg Boss Tamil season 4

He is a television personality, soap opera director and a master chef, who directed and appeared in a few Tamil serials and films like Chinna Papa Periya Papa, Pepsi Ungal Choice.

Shariq Hassan: ​Bigg Boss Tamil season 2

The actor has appeared in the film Pencil (2016). He is the son of Riyaz Khan and Uma Riyaz Khan and grandson of Kamala Kamesh.

Abhinay Vaddi: ​Bigg Boss Tamil season 5

The grandson of Gemini Ganesan and Savitri, the actor has appeared in the films Ramanujan (2014) and Chennai 600028 II (2016).

Suruthi Periyasamy: Bigg Boss Tamil season 5

She is a runway model and sportsperson who participated in the recently concluded Bigg Boss Tamil Season 5.

Snehan: Bigg Boss Tamil season 1

Snehan is a Tamil poet, politician, lyricist, and actor. In the year 2018, he entered politics with Makkal Needhi Maiam and contested in the Lok Sabha election.

During the announcement of Bigg Boss Ultimate, the makers of the mega show shared that they have made innovative changes to the format to keep audiences engaged throughout the season. There will be a 24-hour feed, which will allow fans to watch what's happening in the Bigg Boss house throughout the day.