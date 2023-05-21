Bigg Boss OTT: Salman Khan shoots promo video; Anjali Arora-Dheeraj Dhoopar expected to participate

Follow us on Image Source : OFFICIAL ACCOUNTS Dheeraj Dhoopar, Salman Khan and Anjali Arora

Soon after Bigg Boss 16 concluded with MC Stan lifting the winner's trophy, rumours of Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 began. Now, adding a full stop to the speculations, Salman Khan has already shot for the promo of the reality show in Mumbai. In its first season which was hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar in 2021, Divya Agarwal was announced as the winner. Now, as the makers gear up for the second edition of the digital reality show, Anjali Arora, Dheeraj Dhoopar and Munawar Faruqui are expected to participate.

According to a source, the second season is expected to go on air in June. Preparations for the promo shoot have begun and the team is also in the process of roping in the contestants. Dheeraj, Anjali and Munawar are in talks for Bigg Boss OTT.

While many names are popping up who might participate in the reality show, rumours are rife that actor Tanuj Kewalramani could also be appearing in the upcoming season. Reportedly, the show's casting director, Aakash Sharma is in talks with Tanuj regarding his possible participation in the show. It was earlier reported, Rajeev Sen, brother of Sushmita Sen has been approached for Bigg Boss OTT season 2. It seems that Rajeev is very much keen on participating in a reality show.

Sharing his thoughts on doing a reality show, Rajeev shared, "That’s exactly what is playing n my mind as it is a long commitment and as you know apart from being busy with my production. Recently, I just released my short film Hasrat on YouTube, and then I have my business to take care of. So let’s see what happens, I'm sure it will be for the best". When asked what can viewers expect from him if he agrees to do the show. Sen said, "You can expect fireworks in a good fun way, but one will always love the real Rajeev Sen.

Bigg Boss OTT is a spin-off of the popular Indian reality TV show Bigg Boss, which airs exclusively on the streaming platform Voot. The first season was hosted by Karan Johar and premiered in August 2021. The show features a group of contestants known as Housemates, who are confined to the Bigg Boss House and monitored around the clock by cameras and microphones. The winner of the show will receive a cash prize and the coveted "OTT edition" trophy.

