Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen approached for Bigg Boss OTT 2? Here's what we know

Rajeev Sen, brother of Sushmita Sen has been reportedly approached for Bigg Boss OTT season 2. It seems that Rajeev is very much keen on participating in a reality show. According to E-times, he told them that he's very keen on the show and that he will see if things will work out. The actor is in doubt to give a straight yes, as he had to dedicate three months to the show, and he is facing some schedule clashes.

Sharing his thoughts on doing a reality show, Rajeev shared, "That’s exactly what is playing n my mind as it is a long commitment and as you know apart from being busy with my production. Recently, I just released my short film Hasrat on YouTube, and then I have my business to take care of. So let’s see what happens, I'm sure it will be for the best". When asked what can viewers expect from him if he agrees to do the show. Sen said, "You can expect fireworks in a good fun way, but one will always love the real Rajeev Sen.

According to the latest media reports, the shooting of Bigg Boss OTT 2 will begin by the end of this month. Reportedly, not Karan Johar but Salman Khan will be hosting the reality show this time and will begin shooting for it on May 29. The reports also claim that Bigg Boss OTT 2 will go on for six weeks.

Rajeev Sen was quite in the news for his personal life last year. The actor got separated from his wife, Charu Asopa. The ex-couple is co-parenting their daughter, Ziana.

Who all are likely to participate in Bigg Boss OTT 2?

Besides Rajeev Sen, reports also claim that stand-up comedian and Lock Upp season one winner Munawar Faruqui has also been roped in for the second season. Archana Gautam’s brother Gulshan is also likely to participate. Last year, it was also reported that actress Anushka Sen is likely to participate in Bigg Boss OTT. However, no name has been officially announced as of now.

