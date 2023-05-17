Alia Bhatt reacts to trolls who mocked her for transparent bag at Gucci event | Find out

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Alia Bhatt's Instagram upload

Alia Bhatt recently broke the internet after she was appointed as the global brand ambassador for the luxury fashion brand Gucci. The actress made her first official appearance as the Gucci brand ambassador at the Gucci Cruise 2024. While the news of being the brand ambassador was doing the rounds, her transparent bag caught the attention of netizens. A few eagle-eyed social media users noticed that there was absolutely nothing in the bag. The luxurious yet empty bag left netizens confused.

A day after the event, Alia dropped photos from her Seoul visit and even shut down trolls. Sharing a carousel post, Alia wrote, "yes the bag was empty," with a nerd face emoji.

Alia undoubtedly nailed her looks in a round-neck black dress, with a golden polka dot all over it. She completed her look with kohl-rimmed eyes, perfect eye makeup, a blush on her cheeks, and a dash of lipstick. Videos and photos from inside the event revealed that Alia Bhatt was seated next to K-pop singer IU aka Lee Ji-Eun. Besides Alia and IU, also present at the show were several South Korean stars.

Last week, the actor was named the first Indian global ambassador for the Italian brand. The brand celebrates 25 years since it opened its first store in Seoul in 1998. The fashion show will be held in front of the Geunjeongjeon, the main hall of the Gyeongbokung Palace, where the main royal ceremonies take place. This is Alia's second big moment on the global fashion stage. Earlier this month, she made her Met Gala debut in a Prabal Gurung white gown that was inspired by Chanel.

On the work front, Alia will be seen next sharing screen space with her Gully Boy co-star Ranveer Singh in Karan Johar's romantic comedy Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Apart from that, Alia will also make her Hollywood debut with Gal Gadot in Heart of Stone. Karan Johar's movie will release on July 28. Whereas, Heart of Stone will release in cinemas on August 11.

