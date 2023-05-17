'The Kerala Story' EXPOSED the nexus, claims Adah Sharma; calls it a 'movement'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ADAHKIADAH 'The Kerala Story' exposed the nexus

Adah Sharma, the leading actress of 'The Kerala Story,' is currently grabbing all the spotlight as the film captures widespread attention. The movie has become a topic of discussion primarily because of its controversial subject matter. Despite facing protests, mixed reviews, and calls for a ban, the film is enjoying a successful run at the box office. In a recent interview, Adah Sharma extensively discussed various aspects of the film, shedding light on its significance and impact.

In an interview with Rediff.com, Adah Sharma was quizzed about her take on people believing that the brutality on screen is grossly exaggerated. She responded, "No one has delved on his subject till now, we exposed the nexus for the first time. We put everything we had seen and heard on screen. Actually, before we started shooting, during the workshops, Sudipto sir (Director Sudipto Sen) played some videos of ISIS atrocities for us. The boy, who plays my terrorist husband, and I watched them together. We were so numb afterwards that we couldn't speak."

The actress was further asked about how her life has changed since the film's release. She replied, "What has changed is that in the last week, I took four flights, and while earlier, at airports, fans would come up and talk to me about 1920 and Commando, now, I have mothers, with tears in their eyes, thanking me for opening their eyes. I meet young girls who find The Kerala Story cool. I bump into young boys who have seen the film four-five times already and are rattling off the dialogues, outlining specific scenes. The Kerala Story is no longer just another film, it's become a movement. Even for me, it was different because for the first time, I was doing a true-life story, playing a person, Shalini Unnikrishnan aka Fatima Ba, who has actually been through all the horrors and terrors I re-live on screen."

About 'The Kerala Story':

In ‘The Kerala Story’, actress Adah Sharma plays the role of Fathima Ba, a Hindu Malayali nurse, who is among the 32,000 women who went missing from Kerala and were then recruited to the ISIS (Islamic State of Iraq and Syria) after being forced to convert to Islam. Also, the film highlights 'Love Jihad' propaganda, where Muslim men manipulate Hindu girls to convert to Islam and abandon their families.

Soon after the trailer of the film was released, a petition was filed against it on grounds of 'worst kind of hate speech' and 'audio-visual propaganda'. Many political leaders slammed the film and claimed that the makers are making false claims that it is a real story and that the number '32000 women' is fake.

