The Kerala Story to finally release in UK; Adah Sharma-Sudipto Sen REACT 'You won. Terrorism...'

Days after the release of The Kerala Story in the UK was thrown into disarray after it failed to receive classification from the British Board of Film Classification (BBFC) for its scheduled debut on May 12, the film is all set to release in the foreign land. The movie was set to be screened in Hindi and Tamil across 31 cinemas in the UK and Ireland, but all screenings were cancelled and tickets were refunded. Now, according to the latest, the film is finally releasing in the UK.

Updating the same, The Kerala Story director Sudipto Sen informed the audience that his latest offering is ready to release in the UK. He tweeted, "Congratulations #GreatBritain. You won. Terrorism lost. Shall wait for your reaction. Oh… now British people shall watch the biggest revolution against terror… #TheKeralaStory." Retweeting it, Adah Sharma wrote: “Congrats all of you! See you in the UK #TheKeralaStory."

Earlier, the UK distributor of The Kerala Story, 24 SEVEN FLIX4U, was reportedly forced to request all the theatre owners to cancel the film’s shows after it was discovered that releasing a movie without clearance and classification was illegal.

After the release of The Kerala Story, Adah Sharma has also been getting death threats. The film has been facing backlash from a section of political parties and groups who have accused it of being propaganda and called for a ban. In West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has imposed a ban on the film, citing concerns about maintaining peace and preventing potential crimes and violence. Despite all the controversies, the film is performing well at the domestic Box Office.

About The Kerala Story

In ‘The Kerala Story’, actress Adah Sharma plays the role of Fathima Ba, a Hindu Malayali nurse, who is among the 32,000 women who went missing from Kerala and were then recruited to the ISIS (Islamic State of Iraq and Syria) after being forced to convert to Islam. Also, the film highlights 'Love Jihad' propaganda, where Muslim men manipulate Hindu girls to convert to Islam and abandon their families.

Soon after the trailer of the film was released, a petition was filed against it on grounds of 'worst kind of hate speech' and 'audio-visual propaganda'. Many political leaders slammed the film and claimed that the makers are making false claims that it is a real story and that the number '32000 women' is fake.

