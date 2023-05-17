OTT Releases This Week: Kathal, Agent, Modern Love Chennai and other new Hindi web series and movies

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE OTT Releases This Week: New Hindi web series and Movies

OTT Releases This Week: May brings more exciting new Hindi web series, English documentaries, and movies like Kathal, Agent, Modern Love Chennai, and others to the OTT. From comedy dramas to biographical films, there is something for everyone to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, SonyLIV, Hulu, Zee5, Disney Plus Hotstar, and others. So grab your favorite snacks and add these web shows and movies to your watch list and begin binge-watching.

Kathal

Kathal: A Jackfruit Mystery, starring Sanya Malhotra, Rajpal Yadav and Anant Joshi, is a quirky comedy by Ektaa Kapoor and Oscar winner filmmaker Guneet Monga. The film is about two missing jackfruits. Sanya's character has been entrusted with the investigation of the 'crime'. Rajpal Yadav, who essays a snoopy journalist, climbs over the wall of a crime scene only to be dealt in a quirky way by Sanya Malhotra's cop. The film also stars Vijay Raaz, Anantvijay Joshi and Neha Saraf.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release Date: May 19, 2023

Directed by: Yashowardhan Mishra

Language: Hindi

Modern Love: Chennai

Modern Love Chennai is the third Indian adaptation of the 'Modern Love Franchise'. It is a bouquet of six stories offering a glimpse of the soul of Chennai, its unique terrains and diverse inhabitants. It features an ensemble cast comprised of Sanjula Sarathi, Srikrishna Dayal, Chu Khoy Sheng, Ashok Selvan, T. J. Bhanu, Sri Gouri Priya, Vasudevan Murali, Vasundhara, Ritu Varma, Samyuktha Vishwanathan, Pawan Alex, Aniiruth Kanakarajan, Kishore, Ramya Nambessan, Vijayalakshmi, Wamiqa and PB.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: May 18, 2023

Directed by: Bharathiraja, Raju Murugan, Krishnakumar Ramakumar, Balaji Sakthivel, Akshay Sundher, Thiagarajan Kumararaja

Language: Tamil

Agent

After a box office crash, Akhil Akkineni's movie Agent is ready for an OTT release. After enduring multiple delays before its release on April 28, 2023, the film failed to make a mark and turned out to be a flop. The tElugu-language spy action thriller featured Mammootty, Dino Morea, Sakshi Vaidya, and Vikramjeet Virk.

OTT Platform: SonyLIV

Release Date: May 19, 2023

Directed by: Surender Reddy

Language: Telugu

Yeh Meri Family 2

Yeh Meri Family 2 marks the OTT debut of TV actress Juhi Parmar. The Hindi web series shows a walk down memory lane, set in the 1990s era in Lucknow and captures the essence of nostalgia with radio transistors, newspaperman, TV cable, two-wheelers, playing ludo with family and making the small moments count. The story revolves around the Awasthi family and is narrated by 15-year-old Ritika (Hetal Gada) and the entire show is captured from her point of view.

OTT Platform: Amazon miniTV

Release Date: May 19, 2023

Directed by: Mandar Kurundkar

Language: Hindi

Nacho Season 1

Exploring the inception of the adult film industry in Spain, Nacho takes you through the story of Nacho Vidal, the legendary Spanish star and his claim to fame. Exploring Spain’s adult industry and the masterminds behind it, the series starring Martiño Rivas, María de Nati, Andrés Velencoso, Pepa Charro El and Miriam Giovanelli follows the often foreshadowed industry come to light in the most dramatic fashion. The unique storyline and phenomenal cast are sure to offer some much-needed insight into a world loved by all but acknowledged by none.

OTT Platform: Lionsgate Play

Release Date: May 19, 2023

Directed by: Teresa Fernández-Valdés, Gema R. Neira, Diego Sotelo

Language: English

Anna Nicole Smith: You Don't Know Me

The biographical documentary of Anna Nicole Smith is said to be a deep dive into her controversial life. The official synopsis reads, "From the heights of her modeling fame to her tragic death, this documentary reveals Anna Nicole Smith through the eyes of the people closest to her." She was a pop culture icon and a must-watch.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release Date: May 16, 2023

Directed by: Teresa Fernández-Valdés, Gema R. Neira, Diego Sotelo

Language: English

High Desert

Comedy TV series High Desert follows the story of Peggy Newman, a former addict who starts a new life as a private investigator, as she investigates the death of her mother, who lived in the tiny desert town of Yucca Valley, California. It stars Patricia Arquette, Matt Dillon, Rupert Friend, Weruche Opia, and Brad Garrett.

OTT Platform: Apple TV+

Release Date: May 17, 2023

Directed by: Nancy Fichman, Katie Ford and Jennifer Hoppe-House

Language: English

Maruti Nagar Police Station

Maruti Nagar Police Station is an engaging Tamil crime thriller film that follows the story of four close friends seeking revenge for the murder of their friend. The film raises questions of justice and morality as they hatch an intelligent plan to take down an accomplice of the notorious Don Naga. But the friends find themselves amid a larger conspiracy when unexpected events occur. Produced, directed, and written by Kannada filmmaker Dayal Padmanabhan, the film is set to premiere on May 19th, featuring Varalakshmi Sarathkumar and Aarav in the lead role. This film also marks the Tamil OTT debut of Varalakshmi Sarathkumar.

OTT Platform: Aha

Release Date: May 19, 2023

Directed by: Dayal Padmanabhan

Language: Tamil

Ant-man and The Wasp: Quantumania

After ruling the box office, Paul Rudd's Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is ready for an OTT release. Rudd's Scott Lang strikes a deal with the multiverse-hopping villain Kang the Conqueror, played by Jonathan Majors, as he seeks to recoup the five years he lost during the blip in 'Avengers: Endgame'

OTT Platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Release Date: May 17, 2023

Directed by: Peyton Reed

Language: English

Happy Binge watching!

