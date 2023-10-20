'I don't get offended': Amit Sadh opens up about Bollywood's pap culture | EXCLUSIVE

Follow us on Image Source : PINTEREST Actor Amit Sadh

With his promising performances in Kai Po Che!, Sarkar 3, and Sultan among several others, Amit Sadh has definitely proved his mettle in Bollywood. The actor will be next seen with Drashti Dhami and Gulshan Devaiah in the ZEE5 web series Duranga 2, the Hindi adaptation of the Korean series The Flower of Evil.

In an exclusive interview with IndiaTV, Amit Sadh opened up about India's paparazzi culture. When asked if getting papped is required to be relevant in showbiz, the actor jokingly said in Hindi, "No one comes after me. Please, put in a complaint. Neither did they invite me to Koffee With Karan nor did they pap me. But, still, I get work."

"In all humility, it's a show business. Every tool and aspect has its importance and significance. Media is a very big pillar. We should respect the media, we do, but I think we should be more diligent about it because media connects actors with the audience," he added.

Highlighting the gossip aspect in media, Amit Sadh said, "I don't get offended by any gossip. These are the tools for making movies. We are on the side of where we make content and create. You (the media) are on the side of accepting it, giving it a tonality or a voice, and taking it to the audience."

"Every aspect has its importance but it depends on who and how people use it. And how comfortable they are. I think it is a very individual aspect," Sadh concluded.

Watch the full interview here:

For those coming late to the story, Vijay Varma recently opened up about the paparazzi culture and revealed that he got more attention after he started dating Tamannaah Bhatia. Earlier, Alia Bhatt and Anushka Sharma had called out news portals and paps for invading their privacy.

