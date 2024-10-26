Anand Mahindra lauds IIT Delhi grads for Aroleap X, a smart home gym tailored for small spaces

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Representational Image

A group of IIT Delhi graduates has recently made waves with their latest invention, a smart home gym called Aroleap X. This compact fitness solution is engineered to make data-driven, space-efficient training accessible for urban fitness enthusiasts. While the product initially gained exposure on Shark Tank India, it recently garnered fresh attention when Mahindra & Mahindra Chairman Anand Mahindra praised it on social media.

Anand Mahindra lauds IIT Delhi grads

Posting on X, Mahindra lauded the team, while noting how Aroleap X converges mechanics and physical therapy principles to create a practical solution with global potential. "Home gym created by 4 IIT grads. No rocket science here. But a clever convergence of mechanics & physical therapy principles to design a product that has global potential. In small apartments & even in Business Hotel rooms! Bravo!” he wrote.

It is pertinent to note that the video, shared by Anand Mahindra originally highlights the gym's ability to offer over 150 exercises powered by AI technology. It also customizes workout plans and tracks user progress in real-time.

Online reactions poured in

As soon as Anand Mahindra shared the video, several twitter users poured in their reactions, ranging from praise to skepticism. While, some users hailed the innovation, calling it as a significant contribution to the Indian fitness market, others were more critical. They pointed out that similar home gyms already exist in international markets.

“This is actually a rip off from an American company that’s been featured on Shark Tank USA," ​one user commented. “These types of home gyms aren’t new. Tonal and similar brands have been selling their units in the US for a while now. It would be a breakthrough if they can make it affordable for the Indian market,” another user added.