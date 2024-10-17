Waiting for ‘Nobody Wants This S2’? Watch these binge-worthy rom-coms in the meantime

Follow us on Image Source : TMDB Have a look at binge-worthy rom-com films list here

If you're eagerly anticipating Season 2 of 'Nobody Wants This,' you're probably captivated by Adam Brody's charisma and Kristen Bell's relatable portrayal of a woman navigating the complexities of modern dating. In a time when only a handful of great romcoms seem to make their way to our screens, it’s understandable that you’d crave more of those heartwarming, witty, and sometimes tear-jerking stories! Don’t worry, there’s a treasure trove of romantic audiobooks and films out there to keep you company while you wait for the next season to drop. Here’s a list that will give you all the feels.



Have a look at the binge-worthy rom coms movies here:

Past Lives

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

In ‘Past Lives,’ the bond between childhood friends Nora and Hae is abruptly severed when Nora's family emigrates from South Korea, leaving their hearts entwined across the miles. Two decades later, their worlds collide again for a brief, fateful week, reigniting unresolved feelings. As they confront the emotional weight of their shared past, the film delicately explores the impact of time on relationships. The film invites you to reflect on the paths we choose and the love that lingers in our hearts.



The Idea of You

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Solene finds her world turned upside down when she sets on an unexpected romance with Hayes Campbell, a 24-year-old heartthrob of the world's biggest boy band. As a 40-year-old single mom, Solene navigates the complexities of love and desire, discovering a side of herself she never knew existed. This film weaves a contemporary love story that challenges age norms and explores the exhilarating, yet often tumultuous, dynamics of relationships and is sure to resonate deeply with anyone who's ever dared to follow their heart.



Notting Hill

Platform: Netflix

Imagine the magic that sparks when a humble bookstore owner crosses paths with an uber-popular Hollywood star! In ‘Notting Hill,’ shy bookstore owner William Thacker unexpectedly finds himself falling for the glamorous Anna Scott, leading to a whirlwind romance that defies all odds. Their story beautifully illustrates that love can flourish in the most improbable circumstances. Don’t miss this film that will leave you believing in the power of love and the serendipity of chance encounters!



Anyone But You

Platform: Netflix

In ‘Anyone But You,’ a stunning destination wedding sets the stage for an unexpected romance when two singles, Ben and Beatrice, decide to fake a relationship. As they navigate the chaos of Beatrice’s meddling parents and Ben’s jealous ex, their playful charade leads to hilarious misadventures and sparks of genuine connection. If you’re looking to enjoy a film that captures the magic of love in the most unexpected places, this is the perfect choice for you! Tune in and find out how sometimes the best relationships start when you least expect them.

Normal People

Platform: Audible

‘Normal People’ by Sally Rooney is a story about Connell and Marianne, two teens from a small Irish town whose lives couldn't be more different. Connell is popular, while Marianne is a bit of a loner, but when they strike up an awkward yet exciting conversation, sparks fly. No matter how hard they try, they just can’t seem to stay apart and this tale follows them through the ups and downs of their relationship. It's a tender, unflinching look at how two people can shape each other's lives, even when they try to keep their distance.

