Pitbull took THIS much time to say yes to collaborate with T-Series for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 title track

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Pitbull took THIS much time to say yes to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 title track

The excitement for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has reached new heights with the release of its title track. With another remake and having a global appeal, the makers are trying everything to win over the audiences and pull them to theatres. Featuring a rap by Mr Worldwide himself- Pitbull, vocals by Punjabi sensation Diljit Dosanjh, series favourite Neeraj Shridhar, and Kartik Aaryan’s signature hook steps, the track is garnering attention. But did you know that Pitbull took just a week to say yes to lend his voice to the title track?

Pitbull recorded the song in Miami

Interestingly, delivering a show-stopping rap, Pitbull took only a week to agree to collaborate with T-Series on the song. He recorded the track in Miami during a hurricane, and despite being stuck in the city, he managed to get the recording done.

Three singers have sung Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 title track

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 title track has been sung by three singers together. Popular Punjabi artist Diljit Dosanjh, international star Pitbull and Tum Hi Ho Bandhu fame Neeraj Shridhar have lent their voice to the latest track. Kartik Aaryan has danced amazingly on the voice of all three. However, if we talk about the song, it is just a remake that we didn't ask for. With 'Hey Hari Ram', it is like new stuff in an old envelope. Moreover, the popular meme 'Hey Hari Ram' has also been included in the track to make it more interesting, but it is unable to compensate.

Release date and cast

With Kartik Aaryan reprising the role of Rooh Baba from superhit Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, he will be seen with Triptii Dimri, the OG Manjulika, Vidya Balan and her partner in crime, Madhuri Dixit! Directed by Anees Bazmee and initiated by Bhushan Kumar, this much-anticipated release is set to carry forward the legacy of Bollywood’s favourite horror-comedy franchise. Set for release this Diwali on November 1, 2024, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 promises laughter, suspense, and unforgettable music, raising anticipation for the festive season.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut's Emergency gets censor board's approval, release date soon